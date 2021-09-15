September 10, 2021 – September 10, 2021

NOCONA – Alli Rose Walker, infant, died on Sept. 10, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Nocona Cemetery with minister Joe Caballero officiating.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Smith.

She is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Karli Smith Walker; Nocona; grandparents, Jimmy and Lisa Walker, Nocona and Cindy Lyles, Iowa Park; great-grandparents, Robert and Mary Newton, Nocona and Larry Jacobs, Nocona; sister, Tatum Walker, Nocona.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.