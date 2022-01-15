Senior Next Steps Night on Jan. 31

On Jan. 31 Bowie High School will present Senior Next Steps Night for the Class of 2022 and their parents.

Salli Page, college, career and military readiness coordinator, said the job at BHS is to prepare students for the next step in life, whatever that may be. Some may be attending college or enlisting in the military. For others it may involve entering the work force right after graduation.

No matter the choice the district wants to offer resources to make that transition smoother for BHS students.

From 6-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 the first Senior Next Steps Night will be presented. This will be for seniors and their families to get assistance on whatever their current needs are – whether it be college applications, financial aid assistance, resume writing, job applications and more.

This also will be an opportunity to explore scholarship opportunities. Last year the Class of 2021 was awarded more than $168,000 in local scholarship money from local and area organizations.

During this evening there will be a room dedicated to local scholarships and the organizations that provide them. Copies of scholarships will be available for students to pick up and organization can meet some of the prospective applicants and their families.

Local businesses, as well as the organizations that provide scholarships have been invited. Seniors and parents can go to this link for more details: sites.google.com/bowieisd.net/classof2022/home.