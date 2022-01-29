TAPR report does not provide comparable data for districts using 2021 compared to 2019

Bowie Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker presented the Texas Academic Performance Reports in a public hearing at Thursday’s school trustee meeting.

The TAPR in normal times would explore every aspect of the district and its accountability rating, however, districts were “not rated, declared a state of disaster” due to the pandemic.

Due to the cancellation of Spring 2020 STAAR, the 2021 data is compared to 2019. Walker gave the report comparing to the state levels.

In STAAR tests the district scores for all core areas at approaches and were above the state average; however, even if 100% of students are at approaches, the district would not meet accountability expectations. Walker said they need to look at the “meets” level performance.

