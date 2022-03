Montague County high schools including Saint Jo, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Forestburg competed in the district competition on March 8 with Gold-Burg and Saint Jo advancing to bi-district and Forestburg named alternate play at district competition.

Meet all the casts and crews from these one-act play productions, and see their district awards in your weekend Bowie News.

Gold-Burg High School one-act play production advances to bi-district. (Courtesy photo)