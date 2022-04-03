February 2, 1957 – February 28, 2022

BOWIE – Ronnie Paul Miller, 65, Bowie died Feb.28, 2022 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on March 4 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Miller was born Feb. 2, 1957 in Wichita Falls, to Wayne and Joreen (Reid) Miller. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1975, where he was a member of the 1974 state championship basketball team. Miller took his love of athletics and went on to become an educator and coach for Bowie, Prairie Valley, Bellevue and Midway school districts for 42 years.

On July 30, 1983, he married Rie Sullivan in Henrietta and they raised a family through 38 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Bobby Miller.

Miller is survived by wife, Rie Miller, Bowie; sons Matthew Miller, Bowie and Kelly Miller, San Marcos; brothers Marvin Miller, Bowie, Jerry Miller, Addington, OK, Alan Miller, Bowie and Kenny Miller, Bowie; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made in honor of Miller to the Bobby Miller Memorial Scholarship Foundation, in c/o Jacksboro National Bank P.O. Box 271, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.