Montague County athletes/coaches compete in six-man all-star games

The Texas Six-man Coaches Association hosted the six-man all-star games on Friday and Saturday.

Besides the football games each night, Saturday afternoon also included both boy’s and girl’s basketball games as well.

Besides the boy’s basketball game, Montague County had participants in every game of the festivities. Unfortunately, they were all on the losing side of things as the west teams won every game.

The Saint Jo coaching staff that included Mark Stevens, Daniel Lindenborn, Bob Bowden and Mason Binder lead the east squad in the division I football all-star game on Friday night. The staff has been together for the past three seasons and have won three district titles and four playoff games during that span.

It was the most competitive of all of the games. The east team held a narrow 26-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the west team scored 14 points to end up winning the game 36-26.

The next day the girl’s basketball game was played first at noon. Saint Jo’s Elaina Everson and Forestburg’s Faith Moore played at rival schools during their high school careers, but on Saturday they played on the same team. Both operated for years as one of their team’s main ball handlers, but in the all-star game their time with the ball in their hands was limited.

The east team had trouble dealing with the west’s full court press and lost big 74-32.

On Saturday night the division II football game ended the festivities. From Montague County, Gold-Burg’s Kani Grace and Kolton Whitaker played in the game.

It looked like it was heading towards a blowout as three turnovers led to the west team jumping out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter.

The east got a jolt when it moved Grace to the backfield and he took a little dump off pass 48 yards for the team’s first touchdown. He would go on to rush for 26 yards on four carries and also completed a pass for 19 yards.

Whitaker played on defense and was in on some blocked extra points and mostly spent his time trying to get pressure.

While the east squad wasn’t able to come back from such a bad start, it did make the final score more respectable 70-49.

