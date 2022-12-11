Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints

By BARBARA GREEN

Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals.

The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of malnourished animals on property owned by Ratliff in southern Clay County. The investigators reported they found malnourished and deceased animals on the property.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property on Oct. 26, and deputies seized five horses including two that had serious injuries, plus 38 assorted cows and bulls. Deputies said they found one cow that was down and ill, one deceased Longhorn that appeared to have died of starvation and skeletal remains of at least four cows. The number of cattle was increased to 45 in the latest warrant affidavit from Nov. 9.

