Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Edward Michael Ratliff was divested of all his livestock in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in Clay County and afterward, he was arrested on a warrant for 49 additional complaints of cruelty to livestock animals.
The 66-year-old Bowie attorney was originally arrested on Oct. 26 after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of malnourished animals on property owned by Ratliff in southern Clay County. The investigators reported they found malnourished and deceased animals on the property.
A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property on Oct. 26, and deputies seized five horses including two that had serious injuries, plus 38 assorted cows and bulls. Deputies said they found one cow that was down and ill, one deceased Longhorn that appeared to have died of starvation and skeletal remains of at least four cows. The number of cattle was increased to 45 in the latest warrant affidavit from Nov. 9.
Vietnam veterans receive special pins in holiday ceremony
The Montague County Veteran’s Service office staff hosted a Veteran’s Day ceremony Friday at the courthouse annex in Montague. During the program veterans from the Vietnam War were invited to receive a special pin in honor of their service. Jerry Hardison pinned it on the veterans. CDR Lawrence Hoage USN(retired) was the speaker. Watch for more photos in the mid-week Bowie News of this special event.
No one injured in two-vehicle accident
Two vehicles were involved in this noon-time accident on Nov. 9 at the U.S. 287 and Farm-to-Market Road 1125 bridge. Christopher Cline, 48, Wichita Falls, was driving a Ford Expedition on the southbound access road and approached the stop sign. Police report Cline thought it was a four-way stop and he did not see the Dodge Ram driven by Holly Hall, 21, Andrews, IN who was northbound on FM 1125. After colliding they also struck the guardrail. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Nocona Council tackles routine topics
Members of the Nocona City Council met for an agenda of routine business items Tuesday night.
As the city’s contract for an electricity provider nears its end in December, the council approved a resolution entering into an agreement with Energy by 5 for energy procurement and ongoing energy management services for electricity.
The present provider is Reliant and city officials have been informed they could see a 3.4% increase.
