Girls Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians stayed undefeated as they dominated state-ranked private school Christ Academy at Midwestern State University’s Kay Yeager Coliseum on Saturday.

The Lady Indians won 70-22 against the Lady Warriors in a game they ran away with it from the start.

Nocona came into the game ranked second in the state in 2A from the recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Christ Academy was ranked fifth in the state in the 1A private school polls.

The Lady Indians showed how big that divide is between them as they raced out to a 21-4 lead.

Nocona’s defense is the key to unlocking its offense as it looks to push the ball in transition every chance it gets.

Teams are usually caught several times early with long outlet passes that span the length of the court not many players can or dare to make.

They usually go to a player who is so open you swear she must have been cherry picking on defense until you look for it the next time around and see the player is just quick to leak out once a rebound is secured by a Lady Indian.

Nocona was able to do that all game as the Lady Indians limited the Lady Warriors to six or less points in every quarter.

The Nocona offense did not stop running for the first three quarters as the team scored 21, 20 and 19 points to lead 60-16.

The fourth quarter the Lady Indians put on the breaks to practice its ball control and stalling effort as well as get everyone on the team reps with the game already decided as they coasted to win 70-22.

Megyn Meekins led the team with 31 points, seven assists and five steals. Skyler Smith joined her in double-figures scoring 13 points and grabbing a team high seven rebounds. Sydnee Mowry was third scoring eight points.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost to state-ranked Slidell on Friday night.

The Lady Greyhounds won 71-36 against the young Lady Panthers.

Saint Jo was hoping it could give the heavy district favorites some challenge and it did in the first and fourth quarters.

Unfortunately, the middle quarters saw the Lady Panthers score only 14 points total which was not enough to keep up against a potent Slidell offense.

Saint Jo’s final game before the holiday break comes against another team expected to be among the tops in the district Midway on Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers will have some non-district games before they get back to district play, with the first game scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 at home against Alvord.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at Midway on Friday night.

The Lady Falcons won 49-24 against a Lady Bears team that just could not keep up offensively.

Midway relied on three girls to do all of its scoring and they delivered with one raining in five 3-pointers, another scoring 18 points and the other scoring 10.

Gold-Burg had one quarter where it scored double-digits as a team where five different players made at least one basket each. Unfortunately, the other three quarters saw the team struggle to score.

Sierra Weaver led the Lady Bears with eight points as she made the only two 3-pointers for them during the game.

Bellevue vs Forestburg

The Bellevue Lady Eagles picked up their first district win against Forestburg on Friday.

The Lady Eagles pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a close game 40-31.

Both teams were looking for its first district win after losing the opening games.

It was low scoring for the first three quarters as neither team scored more than eight points.

Bellevue led 23-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

That is when the scoring picked up on both sides as the Lady Eagles made some 3-pointers and was able to force some timely turnovers to pull away, winning 40-31.

On Forestburg, Allie Cisneros led the team with 11 points 10 rebounds. Rachel Allen and KK Willett were second with six points each.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.