Nocona bands rehearse Christmas concert

The Bowie High School Band and Choir will present “A Christmas to Remember” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the high school gym.

The groups also will be collecting donation items such as gloves, socks, toboggans, throw blankets and personal heaters to be donated to the Bowie Mission.

The junior high band and choir will have their holiday concert from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the junior high auditorium.