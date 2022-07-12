SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona bands rehearse Christmas concert
The Nocona School bands will celebrate the season with a Christmas concert on Dec. 8 in the high school auditorium.
The high school band will play at 7 p.m. and the middle school band at 6 p.m.
SCHOOL NEWS
Local band students try out for All-Region
Montague County’s two high school band programs sent large groups of students to the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Band Auditions on Dec. 3 at Graham High School. Several earned spots in the band and advanced to audition at the area level. Read about all the students in your mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie bands prepare holiday concerts
The Bowie High School Band and Choir will present “A Christmas to Remember” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the high school gym.
The groups also will be collecting donation items such as gloves, socks, toboggans, throw blankets and personal heaters to be donated to the Bowie Mission.
The junior high band and choir will have their holiday concert from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the junior high auditorium.
SCHOOL NEWS
Red River Promise rally hosted at Bowie High School
Just before the Thanksgiving break, North Central Texas College and Bowie High School hosted the Red River Promise Pledge Rally where they celebrated seniors who have already made the Red River Promise Pledge. Currently, 86% of the senior class has pledged, which is up from 64% of 2022 seniors who pledged. Also, the pledge is still open and any juniors or seniors can sign up now.
NCTC officials reported the following statistics from the program last year:
Bowie High School, Fall 2021 to Fall 2022:
Increased applications to NCTC from Bowie ISD Seniors by 17%.
Increased FAFSA completion by 58%
Increased NCTC enrollment from 11 students to 17 students
Increased NCTC scholarship applications from 1 student to 18 students
394 total community service hours completed by Bowie ISD
Trending
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 week ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Bowie fire battles house fire Saturday
-
COUNTY LIFE1 week ago
Former Bowie woman enjoys Macy’s parade with Spongebob
-
COUNTY LIFE2 weeks ago
-
NEWS4 weeks ago
Clay County Court takes animals, Ratliff arrested on 49 new complaints