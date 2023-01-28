District Judge Jack McGaughey plans to step down at the end of May

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Jack McGaughey, 97th district judge, has decided to leave his office at the end of May and will submit his formal resignation to the governor’s office later this month.

This past week, the longtime judge informed certain officials across the three-county 97th District about his decision to step down on May 31. McGaughey said Thursday he has been talking with the staff at the governor’s office about the process. His present term concludes at the end of 2024.

“I thought about it last year and felt this was the best time. I still enjoy the job, but I reached the point where my stamina is not what it once was. There is a lot of office work no one sees and it can be exhausting,” McGaughey told The Bowie News Thursday.

In his letter to district officials, the judge said his decision to step down at this time was based on a number of factors.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.