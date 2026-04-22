Bowie City Council meets April 28

(Austin, TX) — In compliance with new Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) requirements established by the Texas Legislature, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) today filed a preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast for the years 2026–2032. The forecast will be discussed at the PUCT Open Meeting on April 17, 2026.

The current forecast projects approximately 367,790 MW of demand in the ERCOT Region by 2032. For context, ERCOT’s all-time peak demand is 85,508 MW, recorded on August 10, 2023. The difference between near-term expectations and the 2032 figure reflects Texas’ continued strong economic growth, with new load being added to the ERCOT System faster and in greater amounts than ever before.

“Texas is experiencing exceptional growth and development, which is reshaping how large load demand is identified, verified, and incorporated into long-term planning,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. “As a result of a changing landscape, we believe this forecast to be higher than expected future load growth. We look forward to working with the PUCT on potential adjustments to refine how ERCOT ascertains the most accurate information for load forecasting and ensuring the system reliably and efficiently serves Texans.”

This forecast is a preliminary snapshot that informs various aspects of ERCOT transmission planning and resource adequacy reporting and is not a prediction of what will be built. It is developed from several pieces of data – including ERCOT’s base economic forecast and information provided by transmission and distribution companies who work directly with medium (25 MW – 74.9 MW) and large (75 MW and above) load customers across the state. Large load customers reflect load types such as data centers, cryptocurrency mining, industrial, and oil and gas processes.



View the preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast filing in PUCT Project 58777. For additional information, view ERCOT’s presentation for the upcoming April Board of Directors meeting at ercot.com.