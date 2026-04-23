COUNTY LIFE
Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con on May 2
Once again it’s time for the Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con at the Bowie Public Library on May 2.
What began several years ago as a free comic book day has grown into a full day of fun activities for the entire family centered around comics, video games, cosplayers and other creatives.
It is organized by the Bowie TX Freakz & Geeks and the Bowie Public Library. Activities run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library located at 301 Walnut.
There will be free comic books to kick start or expand your collection, an epic video game high score tournament, costume contest for cosplayers of all levels, raffles swag giveaways and exclusive goodies. Unique vendors also will be on hand with special guests. Bowie TX Freakz & Geeks is a local discord group on a mission to bring nerd culture and a better connection to the area and surrounding communities. Find group on Facebook. Share your passions that may be anime, art, comics, gaming, or movies.
COUNTY LIFE
Miss Jim Bowie Days Pageant seeking entries
Entries are now open for the 2026 Miss Jim Bowie Days Pageant with a deadline of May 31 to enter.
This contest is a longstanding tradition during Jim Bowie Days giving young women an opportunity to represent the community, promote rodeo and carry on a legacy building character, integrity and western heritage.
The pageant include two age divisions: Miss Jim Bowie, age 14-21 (as of June 1, 2026) and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days, ages 6-13 (as of June 1, 2026). Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. All applications, fees and required materials must be submitted by this time.
Applications and information is available at jimbowiedays.com, click Miss Jim Bowie Days.
There is an optional orientation meet at 6 p.m. on May 31 at the Bowie Community Center. It is strongly recommended contestants and parents attend this meeting.
Read more on this story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – Rodeo royals from 2025 competition. Bowie News file photo
COUNTY LIFE
County residents receive NCTC Foundation awards
Nocona’s Robert Fenoglio (Center) stands with his family after he received the Ed Wright Community Service Award during the North Central Texas College Foundation Starlite Gala. The award honors service and dedication to one’s community and supporting education. (Top photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails hosts annual member meeting
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The board of directors for the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum hosted the annual general membership meeting on April 18 and learned more about one of its first benefactors Ringgold rockhound and historian Gene Wilson.
Tracy Mesler, board chairman, welcomed the group of about 25 inviting them to take a look at some of the work that has been done recently including the installation of an old banister bridge on the property, preparation to install a 93 foot tall oil derrick behind the museum along with ongoing work to get the exhibit areas set up in the agriculture barn and outdoor exhibits around the spudder’s house. A new exhibit of historical photos from around Montague County also will open in May.
Members were asked to take part in an election to elect directors to new terms.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – (Left) Tracy Mesler, chairman of the Tales ‘N” Trails board directors, brought some show and tell items for Dr. Sergio Ayala to examine Saturday.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News