Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con on May 2

Entries are now open for the 2026 Miss Jim Bowie Days Pageant with a deadline of May 31 to enter.

This contest is a longstanding tradition during Jim Bowie Days giving young women an opportunity to represent the community, promote rodeo and carry on a legacy building character, integrity and western heritage.

The pageant include two age divisions: Miss Jim Bowie, age 14-21 (as of June 1, 2026) and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days, ages 6-13 (as of June 1, 2026). Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. All applications, fees and required materials must be submitted by this time.

Applications and information is available at jimbowiedays.com, click Miss Jim Bowie Days.

There is an optional orientation meet at 6 p.m. on May 31 at the Bowie Community Center. It is strongly recommended contestants and parents attend this meeting.

Read more on this story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured – Rodeo royals from 2025 competition. Bowie News file photo