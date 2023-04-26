Bowie Bands wrap up year with concert series

By BARBARA GREEN

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District reviewed teacher contracts this week and offered new terms to almost all of the staff.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said the offers were approved by the board with one contract pulled for consideration at the next meeting after some additional information is obtained.

Enlow noted there were no major reassignments, although there are a few teachers going to different campuses. The district employes 127 teachers this year. There also are teachers who have filed to retire or are considering it, and that complete list is not yet available.

Voucher debate

BISD trustees are voicing their opposition to a possible voucher or education savings account program being consider by the Texas Legislature. The board approved a resolution that will be sent to state officials in opposition.

Gov. Greg Abbott and many other state leaders have been pushing hard for an option to allow vouchers, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanism that could reduce public education funding. In recent months the governor has spoke at numerous “parent empowerment” rallies across the state.

Enlow said this resolution rejects any diversion of state funding to these types of programs. It opens with the Texas Constitution requiring the Legislature establish and make suitable provision for support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools. Any of these proposals could place that in jeopardy.

