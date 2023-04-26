SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Bands wrap up year with concert series
Music will be the name of the game during May as the choir and band programs of Bowie High School wrap up the year with a series of special concerts.
The schedule will be as follows:
• BHS Music Department presents A Chamber Concert featuring music performed by the 2022-23 State Solo and Ensemble Choir and Band students. It will be at 5 p.m. on May 2 in the junior high auditorium.
• Bowie Junior High Spring Band Concert featuring the sixth-grade band, plus the white and maroon bands. It will be at 6 p.m. on May 4 in the auditorium.
• BHS Jazz Band invites you to an evening of music, plus a special appearance by the high school percussion ensemble. It will be at 7 p.m. on May 8 in the high school cafeteria.
• BHS Band presents “Destination,” inviting everyone to come travel beyond with them on a musical adventure. It will be at 7 p.m. on May 15 in the high school cafeteria.
Make plans to attend.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees offer teacher contracts, approve resolution against vouchers
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District reviewed teacher contracts this week and offered new terms to almost all of the staff.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said the offers were approved by the board with one contract pulled for consideration at the next meeting after some additional information is obtained.
Enlow noted there were no major reassignments, although there are a few teachers going to different campuses. The district employes 127 teachers this year. There also are teachers who have filed to retire or are considering it, and that complete list is not yet available.
Voucher debate
BISD trustees are voicing their opposition to a possible voucher or education savings account program being consider by the Texas Legislature. The board approved a resolution that will be sent to state officials in opposition.
Gov. Greg Abbott and many other state leaders have been pushing hard for an option to allow vouchers, taxpayer savings grants and other mechanism that could reduce public education funding. In recent months the governor has spoke at numerous “parent empowerment” rallies across the state.
Enlow said this resolution rejects any diversion of state funding to these types of programs. It opens with the Texas Constitution requiring the Legislature establish and make suitable provision for support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools. Any of these proposals could place that in jeopardy.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Prairie Valley School ex-students invited to attend luncheon
The ex-students of Prairie Valley School will have lunch provided by the current staff at 11:30 a.m. on April 24.
Potluck will serve at 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria followed by the scholarship meeting at noon in the library.
The exes will visit and discuss scholarships for this year’s graduating class. Please make plans to attend.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Band names 2023-24 leadership
Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon Band has named its 2023-24 leadership and color guard members.
Drum majors will be Traycee Stewart and Austin Weber.
Color guard will include Joey Evans, Shannon Evans, James Fitch, Madison Ashford, Cadence McKee, Taylor Sanderson and Adryana Torres.
Section leaders will be Cadence McKee, Naomi Olivares, Gabriella Ybarra, Vanessa Martinez, Traycee Stewart, Ethan Allred, Joey Evans, Austin Weber and Steven Esquivel. Band director is German Torres.
Trending
-
NEWS5 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS5 days ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS5 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS2 weeks ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
NEWS5 months ago
City of Bowie being sued over tract of lakefront property
-
COUNTY LIFE4 months ago
Funny, thoughtful, faithful used to describe Colby Price