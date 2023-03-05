NEWS
Bowie retains ISO class 2/2X
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The City of Bowie Fire Department has been informed it can expect a 2023 Public Protection Classification of 2/2X in August following a Nov. 9, 2022 review of the community.
Fire Chief Doug Page said the letter arrived from the State Fire Marshal’s Office explaining the rating, which maintains virtually the same rating Bowie has now which is class 02/2Y. This was the first review of the city since 2017.
City officials are very pleased to see the rating has been maintained. All property owners within the city limits fall into this rating.
Page said just outside the city limits is rated 8B (Bowie Rural Fire District) and more than five miles out from the Bowie Rural station it goes up to 10. Much of this relates to water availability.
Read the full story on the rating in your mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona ISD voters go to polls Saturday
Voters in the Nocona Independent School District wrapped up early voting Tuesday and will go to the polls on May 6 for the trustee election.
Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said as of Monday afternoon the early voting numbers were 132 ballots cast early.
Election day voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Justin Building, 102 Clay Street.
Incumbent Trustee Jay Womack is challenged by Shelly Parker as he seeks his third full term on the board. Gary Eldred is running unopposed for place five on the school board.
Wednesday morning Wall reported there were a total of 166 early ballots cast in the NISD election.
NEWS
Jason Childress named intermediate principal
Jason Childress will make the move from assistant principal at Bowie Junior High to principal at Bowie Intermediate School.
The Bowie Independent School District Trustees made the selection following a called board meeting at 7:15 a.m. Monday. Sara Cravens, principal the past two years, resigned two weeks ago. As the school year comes to a close the district has two administrative positions vacant, BJH assistant principal and BHS assistant principal, following Adam Bell’s departure.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said he hopes they can draw from all the applicants to fill the jobs. When asked what made Childress stand out in the process, Enlow said it was his experience.
Read more about the principal in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Nelson/Mill repair bid nears
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Engineers expect to have designs for the Nelson and Mill Street drainage repairs complete and ready to bid out within the next six to eight weeks.
The Bowie City Council received an update on the designs at this week’s meeting from Public Works Director Stony Lowrance. While estimated costs are still being calculated, City Manager Bert Cunningham said it is expected to top more than $2 million for the base bid.
While one block of Nelson from Mill to Lamb was closed last August after a portion of the road collapsed, the drainage problems are not new.
Back in 2015 engineering was done on some of these repairs based on the 100-year-flood plan; however, the costs were extensive and the city did not go forward with the work. The structures continued to deteriorate and rainwater is compromising them.
During the last two years, the city crews have undertaken some significant work in the area of Kiwanis Park and Nelson to Lamb to provide some “temporary relief” to flooding.
Previously the section of Lamb from Nelson North was closed due to collapsing headwalls and rusting culverts under the road making it unstable. While a large hole opened up in the street in August, it is connected to other structures such as the rusted-out culverts under Nelson.
Hayter Engineering is preparing the designs which as of April 24 were at 70% complete. Lowrance explained the base bid and the optional alternate items.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
