SPORTS
NHS rodeo team compete at finals
The Nocona High School rodeo team had two competitors compete in the finals of the North Texas High School Rodeo Association last weekend.
Tomi Womack came away earning the all-around cowgirl award for 2022-2023 along with several placed finishes in all of the disciplines while Kiley McCracken placed sixth in both barrels and poles.
Womack earned second place in breakaway roping, third place in walk-up goats and fourth place in ride-up goats. To top it all off on an emotional note, her late horse Harley, who passed away in November, won pole horse of the year.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
All-district softball selections revealed
The all-district softball selections are now all in with all of the teams in their districts out of the playoffs.
For Bowie, Chloe Kinney was a first team all-district selection in the tough district 7-3A. Second team selections included Haley Webb, Kenzie Short, Kaylie Kinney and Maddie Mandela.
Both Nocona and Saint Jo were in the same district 10-2A. The Lady Indians had Tobie Cable earn the district’s offensive player of the year. Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger were first team selections while Abby Hill was a second team selection and Denise DeLeon was named honorable mention.
The Lady Panthers were the only 1A team in the district, but still had some players earn honors. Taylor Patrick and Payzlie Cervantes were both first team selections while Maxey Johnson was a second team selection.
To see the full list, including academic all-district selections, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Chisholm Trail rodeo puts on show
The 71st Chisholm Trail rodeo was last weekend at Nocona and entertained the crowd with two nights of rodeo action.
With action from competitors competing in the United Professional Rodeo Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association, it was a fierce competition.
In bareback riding, Tyler Griffin won first place and earned $1,086. In barrel racing, Ryann Pedone won first and earned $1,850.
In breakaway roping, Timber Allenbrand won first and earned $2,395.27. Calf roping was won by Tate Jordan who took home $1,982.02. Steer wrestling was won by Gary Gilbert who earned $1,923.20.
The team roping team of Kaleb Driggers and Paul Eaves earned first place and won 1,852.35.
Jeston Gilliam won the ranch bronc riding by half a point and earned $1,088.60. In saddle bronc riding, Clint Lindenfeld won first place and $1,058.
The final event, the bull riding, was won by Cort McFadden who took home $1,061.17.
The full results are in the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie golf plays state next week
It’s been more than a month since the Bowie boy’s golf team punched their ticket to state with a third place finish at regionals, but the team is finally heading to Austin to play early next week.
The Jackrabbits will play on May 22-23 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course competing against the best in the state in 3A.
It is the second time Bowie is heading to the state meet in the last three years, having gone for possibly the first time in program history in 2021 where the team finished sixth. Coach Matthew Miller explained the team was happy to be there and did not have as good a shot at winning.
Two players on this year’s team were on that team as freshman and have state experience, Cy Egenbacher and Andrew Sandhoff. The rest of the team (Zac Harris, Hunter Lea, and Rayder Mann) will be playing at state for the first time.
The young team features no seniors and a loose, goofy atmosphere according to Miller which might help them on the lead up though he expects normal nerves from his team.
The Jimmy Clay Golf course is a par 72, plays 6,918 yards and is described as having traditional tree-lined fairways and elevated open greens.
Miller was planning to play it himself to get a feel for it before his team, but with the recent birth of twin daughters he has not had the time.
The course has been described by his contacts in the know as having nine holes with narrow fairways, where a slightly inaccurate tee shot can spell doom. The other nine holes are then described as more wide open, where aggressive players can take chances to swing for the greens.
All teams are allowed one practice round on the course before the state tournament starts. The Bowie team is scheduled to have a sendoff at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday so they can get a practice round in later that day.
No matter the course, Miller is confident his team has played in tougher conditions and courses.
“I’d be willing to guess the golf course we played at the regional tournament, nobody else in the state played that golf course or anything that hard,” Miller said. “Ours was difficult and then the wind started blowing 30, 40 miles an hour and it made it that much harder.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
