Live Better
Simple ways to keep allergy season at bay
(Family Features) With warmer outdoor temperatures, many homeowners suffer through longer allergy seasons. In fact, allergy days have increased by 20 days, according to a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences.
Being aware of air quality indexes and limiting time outdoors can lessen exposure to airborne pollutants, but indoor air quality is also a concern. In a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, levels of indoor pollutants can be 2-5 times higher than outdoor air.
People spend nearly two-thirds of their lives at home, according to Carrier, which developed its Healthy Homes Program to help homeowners create indoor environments that optimize health and wellness. Consider these ways you can combat pollutants where it matters most: your home’s indoor air quality.
Reduce Indoor Pollutants
Your home has multiple sources of indoor air pollutants. While avoiding these pollutants altogether is often the best solution, it’s not always possible. However, there are a few ways you can reduce exposure in your home: ban indoor smoking; turn on exhaust fans when cooking; minimize or remove “soft” pollutant gathering surfaces such as decorative pillows, stuffed animals and decorative throws; and regularly clean all heating and air conditioner filters as required or according to manufacturer specifications.
Add Air Purifiers to Your HVAC Unit
While air purifiers don’t treat allergies, they can help filter out allergens that can cause allergy symptoms. Homeowners might consider purifiers that are highly effective at capturing particulate. For example, the Carrier Infinity air purifier is a whole-home heating and cooling system. It not only captures 95% of particles in micron size range 1.0-3.0, but also inactivates 99% of select airborne germs and viruses that flow through the HVAC system and become trapped in the MERV 15 filter. The purifier has also demonstrated effectiveness against the murine coronavirus – similar to the human novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 – based on third-party testing, as well as the type of viruses that cause the common cold, streptococcus pyogenes and influenza.
Control Humidity
Many people know high humidity can cause discomfort in hot temperatures, but there are other potentially negative impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dust mites thrive in 70-80% humidity and temperatures between 75-85 F. Additionally, high humidity can provide an environment conducive to mold growth, which is why maintaining relative indoor humidity between 40-60% is recommended to keep dust mites and mold at bay. To help control humidity, run the air conditioner when it’s hot and humid and consider using whole-home humidifiers and dehumidifiers that allow for specific settings for moisture control.
Consider Room Air Purifiers for Individual Spaces
Room air purifiers are portable and highly efficient solutions for smaller spaces such as nurseries, bedrooms, home gyms and added rooms. One example is the Carrier Smart Room Air Purifier with a built-in indoor air quality monitor that includes three levels of filtration, including an activated carbon filter to capture odors. The attached, color-coded air quality monitor measures and displays pollutant levels so homeowners can be informed and aware of the quality of their indoor air, giving them the ability to maintain next-level comfort while breathing cleaner air.
Creating your ideal home environment is more than just controlling the temperature. Your home’s air should be filtered and pollutants limited to minimize allergy triggers and promote good indoor air quality.
To learn more and get an estimate on a solution that’s right for you, visit carrier.com/residential.
SOURCE:
Carrier
Live Better
Protect yourself from Medicare scams
Learn how to spot and report Medicare fraud
(Family Features) Since 1965, Medicare has provided health care coverage to millions of Americans. More than 65 million people in the United States were enrolled in Medicare as of February 2023, with more people becoming eligible and enrolling each year. Anyone on Medicare is at risk of Medicare-related fraud, and the Medicare program continues to warn people to watch out for scammers who steal Medicare Numbers and other personal information to exploit beneficiaries’ benefits.
Broadly speaking, Medicare fraud occurs when someone makes false claims for health care services, procedures and equipment to obtain Medicare payments. Medicare fraud costs taxpayers billions of dollars and puts the health and welfare of beneficiaries at risk. The impact of these losses and risks is expanding as Medicare continues to serve a growing number of beneficiaries.
“Anyone on Medicare can be a target of Medicare fraud,” said Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “But there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones by using CMS’ fraud tips to recognize and report potential scammers. Let’s all work together to make sure you’re not a victim of Medicare fraud.”
How to Spot Medicare Scams
There are many types of Medicare scams, taking the form of unsolicited emails, phone calls, text messages, social media posts and phony websites. Scammers often claim to be from the Medicare office, an insurance company or a government office. They’ll ask for your personal and financial information, such as your Medicare or Social Security Number, so that they can submit false claims for payment.
Remember that Medicare will never call, text, email or contact you through social media asking for your Medicare Number.
Some common Medicare scams to watch out for include:
- Offers of “free” genetic testing
- Calls or emails about free medical equipment, such as a knee brace, walker or cane
- Solicitations for other services, such as offers of “paid” clinical research trials
While this is not a comprehensive list, these examples give you an idea of how to spot potential Medicare fraud. Scammers will do their best to present these services and products as genuine in exchange for your Medicare Number.
How to Protect Yourself
Now that you know how to spot Medicare fraud, you’ll need to know how to protect yourself from potential fraudsters. Remember to:
- Guard your Medicare Number just like your Social Security card and credit card
- Share your Medicare Number only with trusted health care providers
- Review your Medicare statements, watch for services billed that look suspicious and ask questions if something looks wrong
How to Report Scammers
Reporting Medicare fraud protects you and millions of other people with Medicare and those with disabilities. If you or someone you know have experienced Medicare fraud or suspect an offer you’ve received is a scam, report it as soon as possible. You will never be in trouble for reporting fraud.
To learn more about Medicare fraud, visit Medicare.gov/fraud. To report potential Medicare fraud, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Live Better
Regular immunizations important for heart health
(Family Features) While most parents are good at keeping track of vaccines their kids need to stay healthy, many adults don’t realize there are immunizations important for keeping themselves heart-healthy, as well.
Adults, especially those with a history of heart disease or stroke, should take steps to stay up-to-date on preventive vaccines, particularly for the flu and COVID-19.
Influenza – While many experience just a few days of aches and chills, the flu can be deadly for some, including young children, the elderly and those with chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke and diabetes. There has also been research linking flu infection to cardiovascular disease (CVD). Getting a flu shot can not only prevent the flu, it may also reduce the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.
In fact, a study published in “Stroke” found that, among a group of people hospitalized for various reasons, those who experienced a flu-like illness within a month of their hospitalization were 38% more likely to have a stroke. Receiving the flu vaccine within a year prior to hospitalization lowered a person’s stroke risk to 11%.
“Getting an annual flu shot should be part of routine health care for all individuals, especially for people who are already living with chronic health conditions that put them at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes,” said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., M.P.H., FAHA, American Heart Association chief medical officer for prevention. “The potentially serious complications of the flu are far greater for those with chronic diseases. This is true not just for older people but even those age 50 and younger who have a history of high blood pressure, heart disease or diabetes.”
COVID-19 – At the onset of the pandemic, the American Heart Association established the COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease Registry, which found people with or at risk for CVD were more likely to become infected with and die from COVID-19. Additionally, the research found many people experience heart and vascular disease after getting COVID-19.
A study from the registry published in “Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology” found new-onset atrial fibrillation in 1 in 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Additionally, research also found people hospitalized with COVID-19 had a higher risk of stroke compared with people who had similar infectious conditions such as influenza or sepsis.
“We can’t stress enough the connections between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease,” Sanchez said. “There is clear evidence that people who have heart and vascular disease and even those with CVD risk factors are more likely to get COVID and to have more severe complications from the virus.”
Other Immunizations – While flu and COVID-19 vaccines are of the utmost importance, there are a number of other immunizations that can help keep people heart-healthy.
- The pneumococcal vaccination protects against a common cause of severe pneumonia and is especially important for people 65 and older, and others with certain underlying medical conditions. This type of pneumonia can be deadly, especially for people already at high risk for health complications, including CVD. One shot is usually good for several years, although you may need a second one later depending on your age at your first shot.
- Shingles, a viral infection caused by the chickenpox virus, has been linked to an increased risk of stroke. More than 99% of people age 40 or older in the United States may carry the dormant chickenpox virus, also known as the varicella-zoster virus, and not even realize it.
Learn more about important immunizations and find other preventive health tips at heart.org.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
American Heart Association
Live Better
The mini, but mighty shamrock-shaped solution for lawn renovation
Miniclover is drought-tolerant, simple,stunning and sustainable with low-to-no maintenance
(OutsidePride.com) That lush, green lawn most strive for is struggling to survive as our climate experiences “weather whiplash,” meaning abrupt swings in weather conditions from one extreme to another. Last season, drought conditions were so dire in California billboards shouted, “Brown is the New Green.” This season, despite early, extreme flooding in California, evidence suggests the length and depth of droughts will increase in upcoming years, becoming more frequent and severe.
Outdoor water usage is still astronomical, synthetic chemical use is ever-present and fuel-guzzling lawn blowers and mowers sing all summer. Traditional lawn maintenance is expensive, unnatural, untenable and increases greenhouse gasses, wastes water, pollutes ecosystems and reduces biodiversity.
Average American families use 320 gallons of water daily, about 30% outdoors, with more than half devoted to watering lawns and gardens, according to the EPA. Nationwide, landscape irrigation is estimated at almost one-third of all residential water usage, totaling nearly 9 billion gallons daily.
Gas-powered lawn mowers spew pollutants that can cause planet-warming gases, contributing to climate crisis and drought. According to the EPA, gas-powered lawn equipment releases more than 22 million tons of CO2 emissions and estimates over 17 million gallons of gasoline are spilled refueling lawn equipment; that’s more than all oil spilled by Exxon Valdez.
There are many issues causing harm to environmental health, from the ridiculous, like billionaires taking 17-minute flights in private jets, producing 2 tons of CO2 emissions, to everyday lawn care wasting staggering amounts of water for aesthetics whilepolluting the environment through run-off and toxic emissions.
Cash rebates, up to $5,000, are being offered to some for the removal of grass lawns. To get the rebate, other water-efficient options must be put in place. It’s time to take a page from the past; sowing clover seed can create a great-looking, water-efficient, sustainable lawn. Decades ago, clover was standard in lawn seed mixes. Then agricultural chemical companies created herbicides to rid lawns of broadleaf plants, killing everything but grass, clovers included, branding them weeds.
“Today, clover is making a comeback,” said Troy Hake, president and owner of Outsidepride.com, offering drought-tolerant grasses, clovers, wildflower seeds and more. “Tik Tok’s #cloverlawn has over 65 million views, evidencing it’s time for sustainable options, like adding ‘miniclover’ or replacing lawns with it. Miniclover (trifolium repens), is one-third to half the size of white Dutch clover, only grows 4-6 inches and produces a thick, carpet-like look that blends well with turf. Less expensive than grass seed, it’s a natural solution for self-sustaining, low-maintenance lawns that look beautiful and help eliminate the need for fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides and weekly mowing. It’s healthier for people, pets, soil and waterways. You can’t go wrong with it.”
There’s nothing you can do about those 17-minute private jet flights. However, anyone with a lawn can add-in miniclover and redefine what sustainable lawns and responsible lawn care looks like. Sales of miniclover rose dramatically last season, surely an indicator that this lawn renovation trend was well-received and continues to grow.
Benefits:
Nitrogen fixer. Miniclover takes nitrogen from the air and “fixes” it in soil, eliminating the need to apply nitrogen, keeping lawns green and growing while adding natural nitrogen to surrounding soil.
Drought tolerant. Miniclover is drought-tolerant and canstay green all summer with minimal watering.
Deters bugs. Grubs that feed on grass roots will not eat miniclover, and adult beetles and bugs are deterred from laying eggs in it.
Crowds out weeds. Miniclover is evenly dispersed via stolons (stems grow horizontally along the ground), crowding out weeds, preventing new weeds and controlling erosion.
Low-to-no maintenance. You can mow miniclover – the more it’s cut, the smaller the leaf size – or let it grow. Miniclover only blooms once in summer, providing bees with nectar, or mowing will prevent blooming.
Thrives in sun to partial shade. Miniclover does well in partial shade that receives some direct sunshine daily.
Stands up to soil and subsoil compaction.
Immune to “dog patches.” Dog urine discolors lawns, but miniclover stays green and lush.
Feels soft and springy on bare feet and looks like ordered whimsy.
So… what’s not to like?
For other drought-tolerant options, visit Outsidepride.com.
Photos courtesy of OutsidePride.com
SOURCE:
OutsidePride.com
