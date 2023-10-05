Simple ways to keep allergy season at bay

(Family Features) With warmer outdoor temperatures, many homeowners suffer through longer allergy seasons. In fact, allergy days have increased by 20 days, according to a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences.

Being aware of air quality indexes and limiting time outdoors can lessen exposure to airborne pollutants, but indoor air quality is also a concern. In a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, levels of indoor pollutants can be 2-5 times higher than outdoor air.

People spend nearly two-thirds of their lives at home, according to Carrier, which developed its Healthy Homes Program to help homeowners create indoor environments that optimize health and wellness. Consider these ways you can combat pollutants where it matters most: your home’s indoor air quality.

Reduce Indoor Pollutants

Your home has multiple sources of indoor air pollutants. While avoiding these pollutants altogether is often the best solution, it’s not always possible. However, there are a few ways you can reduce exposure in your home: ban indoor smoking; turn on exhaust fans when cooking; minimize or remove “soft” pollutant gathering surfaces such as decorative pillows, stuffed animals and decorative throws; and regularly clean all heating and air conditioner filters as required or according to manufacturer specifications.

Add Air Purifiers to Your HVAC Unit

While air purifiers don’t treat allergies, they can help filter out allergens that can cause allergy symptoms. Homeowners might consider purifiers that are highly effective at capturing particulate. For example, the Carrier Infinity air purifier is a whole-home heating and cooling system. It not only captures 95% of particles in micron size range 1.0-3.0, but also inactivates 99% of select airborne germs and viruses that flow through the HVAC system and become trapped in the MERV 15 filter. The purifier has also demonstrated effectiveness against the murine coronavirus – similar to the human novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 – based on third-party testing, as well as the type of viruses that cause the common cold, streptococcus pyogenes and influenza.

Control Humidity

Many people know high humidity can cause discomfort in hot temperatures, but there are other potentially negative impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dust mites thrive in 70-80% humidity and temperatures between 75-85 F. Additionally, high humidity can provide an environment conducive to mold growth, which is why maintaining relative indoor humidity between 40-60% is recommended to keep dust mites and mold at bay. To help control humidity, run the air conditioner when it’s hot and humid and consider using whole-home humidifiers and dehumidifiers that allow for specific settings for moisture control.

Consider Room Air Purifiers for Individual Spaces

Room air purifiers are portable and highly efficient solutions for smaller spaces such as nurseries, bedrooms, home gyms and added rooms. One example is the Carrier Smart Room Air Purifier with a built-in indoor air quality monitor that includes three levels of filtration, including an activated carbon filter to capture odors. The attached, color-coded air quality monitor measures and displays pollutant levels so homeowners can be informed and aware of the quality of their indoor air, giving them the ability to maintain next-level comfort while breathing cleaner air.

Creating your ideal home environment is more than just controlling the temperature. Your home’s air should be filtered and pollutants limited to minimize allergy triggers and promote good indoor air quality.

