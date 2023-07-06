EDIBLES
Entertain guests with a fresh Al Fresco favorite
(Family Features) If you and your loved ones yearn for new, stimulating experiences to feel connected to the outdoors, look no further than enjoying mealtime al fresco. Inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of “eating in the open air,” al fresco dining offers passionate home cooks a fresh way to enjoy their favorite recipes outside with friends and family.
Consider these two tried-and-true al fresco tips from television personality and culinary icon Rachael Ray the next time you enjoy dinner on the deck or lunch on the patio.
Gather the right tools: On those buggy days and nights during the warm season when you’re dining al fresco, grab a food mesh tent. Not only will it protect your food, but it also looks good and goes with a variety of table settings.
Plan the decor: When hosting friends and family, up your floral game by reaching into the garden and adding some fresh herbs – it’s aesthetically pleasing and smells delicious.
Ideal al fresco meals typically take advantage of in-season produce, offer easy preparation so you can focus on entertaining and are simple enough to eat outdoors. Skip complicated cooking steps and turn to a delicious option like Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta, which can be served as an appetizer, side dish or on its own as a light main course.
This dish practically calls for ingredients like Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, which features cuts of wild-caught tuna, hand-filleted in just the right amount of olive oil. Savory, rich and flavorful with a perfect texture, the tuna elevates the dish with a uniquely rich and savory flavor stemming from Mediterranean inspiration.
To find more al fresco dining inspiration and recipe ideas, visit GenovaSeafood.com.
Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta
Recipe courtesy of Rachael Ray on behalf of Genova Tuna
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes with fresh artichokes (25 minutes with canned)
Servings: 4
Artichokes:
- Cold water
- 12 small, fresh artichokes or 2 cans artichoke hearts in water
- 2 lemons
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- salt, to taste
- pepper or red pepper, to taste
Pasta:
- Water
- 2 cans (5 ounces each) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 tablespoons butter, cut into tabs
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
- salt, to taste
- 1/2 cup white wine, chicken stock or vegetable stock
- 1 pound spaghetti or linguine
- 1 lemon, juice only
- 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley, divided
- 1 small handful fresh mint, chopped, divided
- 1/4 cup toasted pistachios or pine nuts, chopped
- To make artichokes: Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Fill bowl with cold water and juice of one lemon.
- If using fresh artichokes, trim tops of artichokes and tougher outer leaves. Using vegetable peeler or small paring knife, trim stems. Once prepped, cut fresh artichokes in half. If using canned artichokes, drain well and quarter lengthwise.
- Place artichokes in lemon water.
- Let soak 2-3 minutes, drain and pat dry with kitchen towel.
- In casserole or baking dish, arrange artichokes and add juice of remaining lemon, quarter lemon and add lemon wedges to dish.
- Add olive oil and salt and pepper, to taste.
- Roast 25-30 minutes, or until tender.
- To make pasta: Bring large pot of water to boil.
- While water is coming to boil, place large skillet over medium heat and add olive oil and butter. Add garlic; red pepper, if desired; and salt, to taste, and swirl 1 minute. Add white wine or stock and let reduce by half.
- When water comes to boil, salt water, add pasta and cook 1 minute less than directions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.
- Add artichokes to large skillet with tuna with its oil and gently break up with back of wooden spoon or paddle.
- Add lemon juice and reserved pasta water to skillet along with drained pasta, cheese and half the parsley, mint and pistachios. Toss to combine, top with remaining parsley, mint and pistachios and serve.
Quick, easy dishes from around the globe
(Family Features) One of the best parts of traveling is trying the local cuisine, and that’s particularly true on an international scale. No matter where you go around the globe, however, there is one ingredient you’ll likely find is an integral part of many cultures and cuisines: rice.
Grown on almost every continent, this staple ingredient is a large part of meals around the world, which means there are nearly endless varieties and recipes to try. However, you don’t need to go on vacation to try authentic-tasting international food; easy-to-make versions of popular dishes from around the globe can be made right at home in mere minutes.
Mediterranean
Known for vibrant vegetables, savory sauces and incredible tastes, the Mediterranean is also home to a few classic rice dishes such as rich and creamy risotto from Italy. Other vibrant options include Spanish specialties like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice) and paella, which is made with an assortment of ingredients like seafood, spices and savory broth.
Asia
If you’ve ever been to an Asian restaurant, you’ll notice a large portion of the menu likely includes recipes made with rice. While it might be difficult to pinpoint where certain recipes originate, fried rice is a Chinese specialty. Over time, this delicious dish has made its way to many different countries and been reinvented with local ingredients. For example, this Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice is based on Korean cuisine and can be made in less than 5 minutes using Minute Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa Cups, which combine the buttery taste and aromatic scent of authentic Jasmine rice with crunchy, 100% whole-grain red quinoa in a convenient, pre-portioned cup.
Middle East
Much like other cuisines around the world, Middle Eastern cooking uses rice almost every day. A Turkish and Arab mixed dish, shawarma is now a global street food. Traditional Persian rice uses a variety of spices like turmeric, ginger and cardamom with dried fruits and nuts.
Latin America
Latin American recipes vary from country to country and region to region, but rice is essential on the side or as part of the main dish across the board. A quick and easy morning meal, this Mexican Breakfast Scramble is ready in 4 minutes. Aiding the short prep time, Minute Jalapeno Rice Cups are ready in just 1 minute and can help spice up dishes with a tasty blend of onion, green peppers and jalapenos.
North America
With bold flavors, few things say southern comfort quite like Louisiana cooking. Bring the taste of New Orleans to your kitchen with rice-based dishes like gumbo or jambalaya, or by pairing rice with another popular Cajun pastime – a classic shrimp boil.
Find more quick and easy international recipe ideas at MinuteRice.com.
Kale and Kimchi “Fried” Rice
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Jasmine Rice and Red Quinoa Cup
- 1 cup kale, chopped
- 1/4 cup kimchi, chopped
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In medium microwave-safe bowl, combine kale, kimchi and soy sauce. Cover and microwave 1 minute.
- Add rice and egg; mix well to combine. Cover and microwave 30 seconds. Stir and serve.
Serving Suggestions: Drizzle with sesame oil. Add cooked shrimp.
Mexican Breakfast Scramble
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Jalapeno Rice Cup
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons salsa
- 2 tablespoons queso fresco
- Heat rice according to package directions.
- In small microwave-safe dish, combine egg, salsa and rice.
- Microwave 1 minute. Stir in cheese; microwave 30 seconds.
Serving Suggestion: For meal to go, wrap scramble in warm tortilla.
Savor spring flavor with fresh seafood
(Family Features) Fresh, flavorful ingredients take springtime meals to another level, and it’s hard to top seafood as a seasonal favorite. Skip the wait at restaurants and instead create your own savory seafood dishes by taking advantage of easy-to-make recipes.
While takeout may be an easy option, the satisfaction of enjoying a delicious, home-cooked meal like Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice can make you feel like you’re enjoying a restaurant-quality dinner. Next time you’re craving Asian cuisine, swap out traditional rice noodles for this version with Jasmine rice as an aromatic, quick-cooking solution for your own spin on a classic.
Take the guesswork out of cooking rice with an option like Success Boil-In-Bag Rice, which offers a heat safe, BPA-free and FDA-approved solution for fluffy, flavorful rice that cooks up perfectly. The high-quality grains are quick, easy, mess-free and ready in 10 minutes, so you can enjoy hassle-free dishes such as Successful Crab and Rice Cakes.
These crispy crab cakes come together easily and are served with a zesty, homemade aioli that tastes just like you’re on the coast. If you’re new to making crab cakes, it’s simpler than it may seem – just cook rice beforehand so it can cool then mix in beaten eggs, seafood and seasonings. Refrigerating and resting the mixture helps it hold together before frying to a mouthwatering golden brown for a delicious appetizer, snack or side dish.
Visit SuccessRice.com to find more springtime meal ideas.
Shrimp Pad Thai with Jasmine Rice
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Jasmine Rice
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
- 2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped
- 4 lime wedges
- Prepare rice according to package directions. Set aside.
- In small bowl, combine brown sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, soy sauce and chili garlic sauce. Set aside.
- In large wok or skillet over high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil. Quickly scramble egg. Remove from pan and reserve.
- Add remaining oil to wok over high heat. Add shrimp and garlic; stir-fry 5 minutes, or until shrimp are cooked. Add reserved sauce and rice; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add green onions and reserved egg; toss to combine.
- Divide pad Thai between four bowls. Top each with bean sprouts, cilantro and peanuts. Serve with lime wedges.
Successful Crab and Rice Cakes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Crab Cakes:
- 1 bag Success Brown Rice
- 2 eggs
- 1 pound lump crabmeat
- 2 tablespoons seafood seasoning
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Aioli:
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 lemon, zest and juice only
- lemon wedges (optional)
- To make crab cakes: Prepare rice according to package directions. Allow to cool.
- In medium bowl, beat eggs lightly. Stir in rice, crabmeat and seafood seasoning; mix well. Refrigerate 5 minutes. Shape mixture into eight patties.
- In large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Working in batches, carefully place patties in skillet. Cook 5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate.
- To make aioli: Stir together mayonnaise, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice.
- Serve aioli with crab cakes and garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.
Break out brunch favorites for spring celebrations
(Family Features) Deck your kitchen, dining room or patio with bright decor and fun, festive springtime frills – brunch season is here. Whether your weekend morning meal is shared with that special someone or friends, family and neighbors, warm, sunny days can bring out the best of brunch.
Impress your loved one with these Mini Banana Rice Pancakes for two, a healthy and satisfying meal made with Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. This recipe allows for more moments together at the table because the whole-grain combination is ready in just 1 minute and prep time is minimal.
Pairing the crunchiness of red quinoa with the chewy texture of brown rice, these cups earned a spot on the “Men’s Health” Best Foods for Men Awards in 2022. Plus, packed in single-serve portions, you can eat the grains right out of the BPA-free cup for a simple lunch or snack that provides a good source of fiber with 55 grams of whole grains in each serving.
If you need a dish that feeds a crowd, put this Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast on the menu. Ready in 35 minutes, it can satisfy brunch cravings for a group of up to 12 as a main course that easily pairs with other morning favorites.
As an ideal complement to the eggs, bacon and cheese, Minute Rice & Quinoa can make this family-style recipe a breeze. In just 10 minutes, the tasty blend of brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa cooks up light and fluffy for a slightly chewy, nutty flavor. It’s also a dependable replacement for oatmeal in other breakfast dishes so you can complete your mission to make meals quick and enjoyable. Not to mention, the bag is BPA-free and recyclable via store drop-off in most communities, while the carton is recyclable curbside.
Find more brunch inspiration for spring celebrations at MinuteRice.com.
Mini Banana Rice Pancakes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1 cup Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 bananas, divided
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup, divided
- 4 teaspoons butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Heat rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In medium bowl, whisk milk and lemon juice. Let stand 5 minutes.
- Mash 1/2 banana. Transfer to milk mixture. Add egg and 1 teaspoon maple syrup; stir to combine. Stir in melted butter.
- Pour milk mixture over flour mixture. Whisk just until combined; do not overmix. Fold in rice and quinoa. Let batter rest 10-15 minutes.
- Preheat large nonstick skillet over medium heat; brush with 1 teaspoon oil. Once skillet is hot, reduce heat to medium-low. In batches, adding oil as necessary, scoop 1 tablespoon batter per pancake into skillet and cook 3-4 minutes, or until bubbles start to form. Flip and cook 1-2 minutes until golden on bottom.
- Slice remaining half and full bananas. Serve pancakes with remaining maple syrup, banana slices and cinnamon.
Hearty Bacon and Egg Breakfast
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 12
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 1/2 bags Minute Rice & Quinoa
- 9 eggs, lightly beaten
- 5 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions.
- In medium bowl, combine rice and quinoa, eggs, bacon, cheese, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Divide batter between prepared cups and bake 18-20 minutes, or until eggs are just set.
