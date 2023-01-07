Amateur cutter wins AQHA reserve world versatility ranch horse title

By BARBARA GREEN

Kevin Benton only began participating in cutting horse competitions two years ago joining a sport he has watched and enjoyed all of his life.

With such a short time in the cutting arena, the avid horseman had no idea he would come home with the Reserve Champion Rookie-Amateur division title from the American Quarterhorse World Versatility Ranch Horse Show this past week.

Benton, 65, has served as Montague County Judge since June 2020, and prior to that he was justice of the peace two for one year. He had retired a few years earlier from a 30-year career in law enforcement in various capacities as a deputy, sheriff and district attorney investigator.

When he starts talking about horses it is clear to see he has a love for these animals that goes all the way back to when he got his first horse at the age of nine. He grew up around horses and his father, Floyd, also was an avid horseman helping plant those early seeds.

“I had no idea I would place at the show, it never occurred to me,” laughed Benton.

