Elvis Tribute show a big hit in Bowie

The countdown has begun as the hours until the first day of school near in just under three weeks.

This year school schedules across the county will be different as every district has adopted some modified form of a four-day school week. Some take off Friday, some take off Monday and some won’t take any days off until a few months into the school year.

With all those varying schedules it was a surprise to see six of the eight school districts The Bowie News covers will start within a day or two of each other Aug. 7, 8 or 9, with Saint Jo the odd one out beginning on Aug. 16.

While the News staff will provide additional details on school start events such as Meet the Teacher nights as they are announced, this story outlines the start dates.

Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9.

Saint Jo opens on Aug. 16, as does Bellevue in neighboring Clay County.

Bowie will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 3. There will be a Back to school fair at 9 a.m. on July 29. It is hosted by the district and the Pregnancy Resource Center at the high school campus.

The event provides free school supplies, hair cuts, eye exams, school information, online registration help, resources for community organizations and fun for the kids.

Prairie Valley will have Meet the Teacher on Aug. 3. The traditional pep rally will open the year at 5:30 p.m. in the gym. Families can visit with teachers and tour the school until 7 p.m. The district’s Title 1 meeting and special programs’ information will be presented.

Montague School will have Meet the Teacher from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate lockers and tour the schools. Schedules for those in grades fourth-eighth will be in their labeled locker.

Nocona Middle School will have Meet the Teacher 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Aug. 4. Families also can drop off supplies and pick up schedules.

A Bellevue Back to School Bash will be at the Bellevue Methodist Church from 2-5 p.m. on July 30. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs and bounce houses.

The Bowie News will publish event information as soon as they are made available.