Nelson repair bids open on July 27

The bidding process for two major City of Bowie water system projects is underway with work expected to begin in the fall for one and the second one a short time later.

Bid specs went out on June 19 and bids will be opened July 27 for the Nelson Street drainage projects. City Manager Bert Cunningham said he anticipates a bid would be awarded in August with work to begin by Sept. 30.

This project would begin repairs in the area of Nelson at Kiwanis Park, Lamb and Houston. The engineers have estimated the project could top $3.01 million. Once the final figures are known the city will look into how it will pay for the project anticipating a cash and loan combination.

Bidding for the replacement of multiple sewer lines across the city is expected to follow about two weeks later.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.