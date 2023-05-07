NEWS
Nelson repair bids open on July 27
The bidding process for two major City of Bowie water system projects is underway with work expected to begin in the fall for one and the second one a short time later.
Bid specs went out on June 19 and bids will be opened July 27 for the Nelson Street drainage projects. City Manager Bert Cunningham said he anticipates a bid would be awarded in August with work to begin by Sept. 30.
This project would begin repairs in the area of Nelson at Kiwanis Park, Lamb and Houston. The engineers have estimated the project could top $3.01 million. Once the final figures are known the city will look into how it will pay for the project anticipating a cash and loan combination.
Bidding for the replacement of multiple sewer lines across the city is expected to follow about two weeks later.
Lee Ann Farris named new BISD assistant superintendent
Lee Ann Farris was named the new assistant superintendent Bowie Independent School District following a called board of trustees meeting at 7 a.m. Monday.
Farris has been working as director of curriculum and instruction since August 2021 and prior to that returned to her home district in August 2019 as intermediate principal.
The vacancy opened up a little more than two weeks ago when Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker announced her plans to retire at the end of 2023. Walker has been working in something of a part-time basis in the last year taking time for family health concerns. She will transition into handling all grants, something she has done the last two years coordinating the massive federal COVID grants.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said they received six to eight applicants and conducted interviews last week deciding Farris was the “best fit.”
Ion spheres installed to help stop lightning at Bowie water plant
By BARBARA GREEN
Some additional technology was installed this week at the City of Bowie Water Treatment Plant in an effort to minimize the possibility of lightning strikes.
City Electric Department Head Jay Evans said three ion balls were installed at the water plant. This comes on the heels of a March thunderstorm that caused major lightning damage at the plant.
The March 9 storm dropped almost 4.5 inches of rain on the area, but it includes lots of heavy lightning. Those strikes knocked out the communications radio electronic monitoring between the towers and the plant.
DPS steps up holiday enforcement
AUSTIN– The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement efforts this July Fourth holiday aiming to keep people safe as they celebrate America’s Independence Day.
“We know people will be out celebrating our nation’s freedom and we encourage everyone to do it in a responsible way,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Please be mindful of our state’s traffic laws, be courteous of other drivers on the roads and make safety your first priority so everyone can have a good holiday.”
Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) will run July 3 and July 4 and focuses on reducing crashes and violations of the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, which requires all drivers to slow down when police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road with their emergency lights activated.
DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Fourth of July holiday:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks, and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.
