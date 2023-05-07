Ion spheres installed to help stop lightning at Bowie water plant

By BARBARA GREEN

Some additional technology was installed this week at the City of Bowie Water Treatment Plant in an effort to minimize the possibility of lightning strikes.

City Electric Department Head Jay Evans said three ion balls were installed at the water plant. This comes on the heels of a March thunderstorm that caused major lightning damage at the plant.

The March 9 storm dropped almost 4.5 inches of rain on the area, but it includes lots of heavy lightning. Those strikes knocked out the communications radio electronic monitoring between the towers and the plant.

