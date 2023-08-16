Repair begins on Pecan/Mason hole

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors Monday night accepted the first bid in a multi-phase project to replace 10 miles of sewer line and took the bid to repair drainage in the Nelson/Mill Street area.

The sewer line project has been in the works for more than two years and dirt will finally fly come possibly starting in November. Kevin Vanhoosier of Hayter Engineering reviewed the sole bid for the project that will focus on six problem areas including lines, a lift station and manholes.

This sewer line program is funded by a low-interest loan for $9.7 million from the Texas Water Development Board. While only one bid was received from BCAC Underground for $832,802.75, it came in under the engineer’s estimate of $1.4 million. Councilors accepted the bid.

Vanhoosier said they have checked the firm’s references, its bonding company and did the related due diligence, so they feel positive about accepting the bid. The program will be spread out in about 44 total projects based on a priority list developed in 2020 when the loan was applied for by the city; however, it is not expected the funds will hold out due to rising costs.

The council accepted the low bid for the Nelson Street project at $2,004,369 and approved a notice of intent to offer certificates of obligation to fund the project.

