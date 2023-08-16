NEWS
Repair begins on Pecan/Mason hole
Repair work began on Pecan and Mason yesterday afternoon to fix a hole caused by a 12-inch water line break last Thursday. The city crew and Texas Department of Transportation are working on the project. (Courtesy photo)
Grass fire danger statement issued
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 358 AM CDT WED AUG 16 2023
..ELEVATED FIRE THREAT AREA-WIDE TODAY…
* LOCATION…ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS.
* TIMING…THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING.
* TEMPERATURES….IN THE 90S TO AROUND 103.
* WINDS…NORTHEAST TO EAST 5 TO 10 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 15 MPH…BECOMING SOUTHEAST LATE.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT.
EXTREME CARE IS URGED DURING ALL OUTSIDE ACTIVITIES WHERE THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR GRASS FIRES TO GET STARTED. AVOID OUTSIDE BURNING AND WELDING. DO NOT TOSS LIT CIGARETTE BUTTS OUTSIDE. REPORT WILDFIRES TO THE NEAREST FIRE DEPARTMENT OR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICE QUICKLY.
Nelson Street repair a go; first sewer line project bid approved
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors Monday night accepted the first bid in a multi-phase project to replace 10 miles of sewer line and took the bid to repair drainage in the Nelson/Mill Street area.
The sewer line project has been in the works for more than two years and dirt will finally fly come possibly starting in November. Kevin Vanhoosier of Hayter Engineering reviewed the sole bid for the project that will focus on six problem areas including lines, a lift station and manholes.
This sewer line program is funded by a low-interest loan for $9.7 million from the Texas Water Development Board. While only one bid was received from BCAC Underground for $832,802.75, it came in under the engineer’s estimate of $1.4 million. Councilors accepted the bid.
Vanhoosier said they have checked the firm’s references, its bonding company and did the related due diligence, so they feel positive about accepting the bid. The program will be spread out in about 44 total projects based on a priority list developed in 2020 when the loan was applied for by the city; however, it is not expected the funds will hold out due to rising costs.
The council accepted the low bid for the Nelson Street project at $2,004,369 and approved a notice of intent to offer certificates of obligation to fund the project.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
County accepts proposed budget, tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners accepted a 2023-24 proposed budget and 2023 tax rate during its Monday meeting.
A public hearing for the budget will be at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 and the tax rate hearing will follow at 8:45 on the same day.
Both financial items are available for public review on the county website at co.montague.tx.us.
The proposed tax rate is .5017 cents per $100 in property value, which is slightly lower than the present rate of .50360 cents. That rate is broken out into .3596 for general fund, .1217 for road and bridge precincts, .0004 for Farm-to-Market right-of-way, and .0200 for indigent health.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
