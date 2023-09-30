Fall heralds the C&B Heritage Festival

The first weekend in October will be full of activities for everyone from Second Monday Trade Days at Pelham Park to Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival in downtown in Bowie.

The 28th year of the heritage festival welcomes more fun activities from the Championship Fiddler Competition to the Piston Heads Auto Club Show to the art exhibit downtown will come alive with celebration.

This year Bowie Community Development is adding a Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament on Oct. 8.

Sip & Stroll

The festival weekend begins with a Chicken scratch-themed Sip & Stroll with me event which opens the festival from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Downtown locations are encouraged to decorate with fall décor and add fun, unique white leghorn chickens to win the prestigious people’s choice awards. In addition, the evening will include a preview of talented fiddlers jamming together filling the air with cheer and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides available.

Sip and Stroll will feature 35 downtown participating locations. Guests may purchase an armband for $10 and receive a souvenir glass, which gets you a tasting at the location. You are welcome to use a previous glass, but you must have an armband.



The tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival is the start of our longstanding tradition of selling chicken and biscuit that would eventually evolve into Second Monday Trade Days.

Activities on Oct. 7 include the fiddle contest, fall games, kid’s activities, art show, car show and live music all in downtown, plus a new bass tournament on Oct. 8 at Lake Amon G. Carter.

See the full schedule and map of activities in your Saturday Bowie News.