Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

MSU Texas helping Bowie cyclist meet her goals

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jacelyn Reno likes wheels, adventure, setting goals, and speeding toward the finish line. And if one can see the world while accomplishing that, the Midwestern State University sophomore is up for that, too.
Reno, from Bowie, decided that Midwestern State University was a perfect place for her to set and reach her goals. And while her No. 1 sport is BMX racing, she also has found a home with MSU Cycling.

Read the full story on the community page of your Saturday Bowie News.

Jacelyn Reno can smile at her year of cycling competition as she qualified for some top international events including the 2021 Red Bull pump track world qualifier in Portugal. She also is a member of the MSU Cycling team and she enjoys how that work fits in so with her BMX training. Her parents, Sean and Linda Reno, operate Bowie BMX Track in Bowie. Her sister Shealen also is an accomplished BMX racer. (Courtesy photo)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg Longhorns prepare for homecoming

Published

3 days ago

on

09/27/2023

By

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming as they take on Vernon Northside at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Royalty crowning will be pre-game at 7 p.m. Members of the senior court are: (Seated): Natalie Gomez, Yanelly Carranza, Madisen Deason, KK Willett, Justynne Roller and Reagan Ladewig. (Standing): Sophie Bridges, Will Johnson, Nathan Payne, Kayden Dill, Haley Balthrop, Jeremiah Perez, Keagan Sparkman, Dallas Strobl and Savannah Calk. (courtesy photo)

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

TEA delays A-F accountability ratings

Published

1 week ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:
A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and
B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year
C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.
Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming

Published

1 week ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The Nocona Indians salute during the opening National Anthem as they prepared to take on the Chico Dragons. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Skyler Smith was crowned the 2023 Nocona High School Homecoming Queen in ceremonies last Friday night. Her parents Zac and Sommer Smith look on as 2022 Queen Calli Womack. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Nocona Coach Blake Crutsinger gets a hug from Lindsey Sansing, granddaughter of Jack Crain, the Nocona football great for home the stadium is named. A special homecoming game ball was presented to the coach by Sansing prior to the start of Friday’s ball game.
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending