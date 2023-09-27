Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg Longhorns prepare for homecoming

Published

42 mins ago

on

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming as they take on Vernon Northside at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Royalty crowning will be pre-game at 7 p.m. Members of the senior court are: (Seated): Natalie Gomez, Yanelly Carranza, Madisen Deason, KK Willett, Justynne Roller and Reagan Ladewig. (Standing): Sophie Bridges, Will Johnson, Nathan Payne, Kayden Dill, Haley Balthrop, Jeremiah Perez, Keagan Sparkman, Dallas Strobl and Savannah Calk. (courtesy photo)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SCHOOL NEWS

TEA delays A-F accountability ratings

Published

1 week ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:
A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and
B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year
C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.
Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Nocona Indians celebrate homecoming

Published

1 week ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The Nocona Indians salute during the opening National Anthem as they prepared to take on the Chico Dragons. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Skyler Smith was crowned the 2023 Nocona High School Homecoming Queen in ceremonies last Friday night. Her parents Zac and Sommer Smith look on as 2022 Queen Calli Womack. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Nocona Coach Blake Crutsinger gets a hug from Lindsey Sansing, granddaughter of Jack Crain, the Nocona football great for home the stadium is named. A special homecoming game ball was presented to the coach by Sansing prior to the start of Friday’s ball game.
Continue Reading

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie High homecoming moves inside, lightning cancels game

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/13/2023

By

Sterling Harrington and Kaitlyn Fitzgerald were crowned 2023 Bowie High School Homecoming royalty during impromptu ceremonies in the gym. Lightning delayed and eventually canceled the game, but ceremonies moved inside the school. All members of the homecoming court are shown with the royals.

Sterling Harrington and Kaitlyn Fitzgerald are crowned Bowie High School Homecoming king and queen Friday night. (Photos by Jordan Neal)

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending