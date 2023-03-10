Connect with us

SCHOOL NEWS

Bowie, Nocona hosting public forums on bond proposals

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bowie Independent School District will continue the public bond meetings this week to explore the proposed $65.8 million bond.
Oct. 12 at the intermediate and Oct. 23 at the junior high. Meetings start at 5:30 p.m. with a campus tour, followed by the information session at 6 p.m. and questions at 6:30 p.m.

Nocona Independent School District will have its final bond public meeting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the middle school cafeteria. The district has proposed a $19 million bond issue for new classroom additions.

Both elections are on the Nov. 7 election ballot.

SCHOOL NEWS

MSU Texas helping Bowie cyclist meet her goals

Published

3 days ago

on

09/30/2023

By

Jacelyn Reno likes wheels, adventure, setting goals, and speeding toward the finish line. And if one can see the world while accomplishing that, the Midwestern State University sophomore is up for that, too.
Reno, from Bowie, decided that Midwestern State University was a perfect place for her to set and reach her goals. And while her No. 1 sport is BMX racing, she also has found a home with MSU Cycling.

Read the full story on the community page of your Saturday Bowie News.

Jacelyn Reno can smile at her year of cycling competition as she qualified for some top international events including the 2021 Red Bull pump track world qualifier in Portugal. She also is a member of the MSU Cycling team and she enjoys how that work fits in so with her BMX training. Her parents, Sean and Linda Reno, operate Bowie BMX Track in Bowie. Her sister Shealen also is an accomplished BMX racer. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS

Forestburg Longhorns prepare for homecoming

Published

6 days ago

on

09/27/2023

By

Forestburg High School celebrates homecoming as they take on Vernon Northside at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Royalty crowning will be pre-game at 7 p.m. Members of the senior court are: (Seated): Natalie Gomez, Yanelly Carranza, Madisen Deason, KK Willett, Justynne Roller and Reagan Ladewig. (Standing): Sophie Bridges, Will Johnson, Nathan Payne, Kayden Dill, Haley Balthrop, Jeremiah Perez, Keagan Sparkman, Dallas Strobl and Savannah Calk. (courtesy photo)

SCHOOL NEWS

TEA delays A-F accountability ratings

Published

2 weeks ago

on

09/20/2023

By

The staff at the Texas Education Agency this past week announced a temporary delay in the release of 2023 A-F accountability ratings for districts and campuses, originally scheduled for Sept. 28.
The A-F system is a tool that evaluates how well districts and campuses help students reach certain learning goals. As prescribed by statute, A-F ratings must balance multiple objectives to ensure a rigorous, transparent, and fair system, and are based on:
A. Achievement – how well all students have learned certain academic content – and
B. Progress – how much all students have gained academically over the course of the year
C. Closing the Gaps – how well schools raise academic performance among certain groups of students.
Lee Ann Farris, assistant superintendent, told the Bowie School Trustees Monday night, the state used 2018-2019 , plus 2020-21 data which was impacted significantly by COVID. Those comparisons were not really “apples to apples,” and a lot of schools went down in the ratings.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

