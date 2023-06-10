COUNTY LIFE
Chicken and Bread Days Schedule
Friday, Oct. 7
5-8 p.m., “Chicken-scratch themed Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown Bowie. Purchase the required armbands and a wineglass at 101 E. Pecan or at a participating merchant for $10. Fiddlers jam in the downtown area and horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. See locations in a separate story on the website.
Saturday, Oct. 7
8 a.m. – Vendor set-up, main Stage, Tarrant, Walnut and Smythe Streets.
9-10 a.m. – Championship fiddler’s contest registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut
10 a.m. – Champion Fiddler’s contest begins, Bowie Fire Hall.
10 – 3 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant Street, between Mason and Smythe. Registration 9-11 a.m. downtown. Awards at 3 p.m.
10-4 p.m. – Heritage Market – Food vendors, food trucks, crafts, gifts, home decor and more. Plaza area on Smythe Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. Kid’s Coop – Inflatables, bank parking lot near Smythe.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, art exhibit at the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut.Awards at 2 p.m. in the library.
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Telling of western history by the Old West Los Diablo Tejanos Texas Rangers’ show on Smythe.
11 a.m. to noon – Pumpkin sweep, egg toss, carry games in front of Main Stage on Smythe Street.
Live performances – Main Stage area
10-10:15 a.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders: Midgets, Pee-Wee and juniors.
10:30 a.m. – Bowie Intermediate students singing.
12:30 p.m. – Hannah Wolfe – children’s book reading
1-2:30 p.m. – Kevin Polk, acoustic music
2:45 p.m. – Casting Out band, Kenny Bingham with Upper Room Music Studio
Oct. 8, Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament
6 a.m. – 1 p.m. : Lake Amon G. Carter. Pre-register on the Bowie Chamber of Commerce website at bowietxchamber.org, scroll down main page.
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken-scratch Sip & Stroll with Me locations
The 28th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival will open with the Chicken scratch-theme Sip & Stroll with Me on Oct. 8 as 35 participating locations serve up goodies for strollers.
Sip & Stroll is from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6. The evening will include a preview of talented fiddlers jamming downtown and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides available. Guests may purchase an armband for $10 and receive a souvenir glass, which gets you a tasting at the location. You are welcome to use a previous glass, but you must have an armband available at the merchants or the community development office.
Those included are: Rustic Rose Furniture & Treasures at 218 N. Mason Street, Belle Rose Boutique at 222 N. Mason Street, Thrift Angels Thrift Store at 215 N. Mason Street, Rustic Wings at 209 N. Mason Street, The Wildflower Downtown at 205 N. Mason Street, H&R Block at 201 N. Mason Street, Bowie Smoke Shop +CBD and Cigar Bar at 103 E. Wise Street, LaBelle Vintage Mall at 113 E. Wise Street, Rooted Souls Studio/The Getaway Wellness Clinic at 102 W. Tarrant Street, Brandi’s Hair Salon at 104 W. Tarrant Street, J&M Designs trailer at N. Smythe Street, Broke Gals Boutique at 304 N. Smythe, Dusty Denim Boutique at N. Smythe Street, Clearwater Pools & Service at 219 N. Smythe Street, Mattress & More at 217 N. Smythe Street, Wheat Jewelry Design, Texas Gals Creative, and Cowboys & Heifers on Smythe Street vendors, A Cottage Florist & Gifts at 203 N. Smythe Street, Homestyle Collective at 206 N. Smythe Street, True Health & Fitness at 208 N. Smythe Street, Wise Street Mercantile and Patio Tacos food truck at 111 W. Wise Street, Silver Bullet Web Solutions/Cross M Beet/Studio 81 at 120 W. Wise Street, Beauty Bar + Co at 116 W. Wise Street upstairs, Hat Rack Hair Styles at 122 N. Mason Street, ReBoot Tech Repair at 118 N. Mason Street, Upper Room Music Studio at 120 N. Mason Street, Kimber Creek Gift Store at 108 N. Mason Street, Sister Act Connection at 106 N. Mason Street, Lisa’s She Shed at 105 N. Mason Street, and Maddox Legacy Hat Store at 103 N. Mason Street.
COUNTY LIFE
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
In your mid-week Bowie News see information on the importance of breast cancer screenings for women. Breast cancer is the number one killer of women, but caught early prognosis can be good. See this story in the Wednesday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Chicken and Bread Festival opens Friday night
The Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival marks its 28th year with an expanded week of fun activities for the entire family.
Beginning with Sip & Stroll on Friday night followed by festival day on Saturday and the new bass tournament on Sunday, the Bowie Community Development Board and all its volunteers have set up a jam-packed weekend.
Sip & Stroll
Chicken Scratch Sip & Stroll with Me opens the festival from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6. Downtown locations will be decorated with fall colors as they try to win best decorated. In addition, fiddlers will be jamming in downtown and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides available.
Sip and Stroll will feature 35 downtown participating locations. Guests may purchase an armband for $10 and receive a souvenir glass, which gets you a tasting at the location. You are welcome to use a previous glass, but you must have an armband.
Festival day
Chicken and Bread Days harkens back to the days of the trains chugging into Bowie. Young men would sell them fried chicken and bread at the station as they made a stop. It was the focus of the heritage festival to remember these young entrepreneurs. It has grown into one of the largest festivals in the region.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 the Heritage Market opens with vendors offering everything from handmade wooden crafts to cookies, fresh jellies and jams. Of course, some freshly fried chicken and bread also will be for sale.
Registration for the fiddling competition opens at 9 a.m. at the Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut Street. Awards will go to the fiddlers by age category, plus an accompanist and overall champion award. Festival-goers are invited to watch the contest and enjoy the music.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
