Chicken and Bread Days Schedule

Friday, Oct. 7

5-8 p.m., “Chicken-scratch themed Sip & Stroll with Me, throughout downtown Bowie. Purchase the required armbands and a wineglass at 101 E. Pecan or at a participating merchant for $10. Fiddlers jam in the downtown area and horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. See locations in a separate story on the website.

Saturday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. – Vendor set-up, main Stage, Tarrant, Walnut and Smythe Streets.

9-10 a.m. – Championship fiddler’s contest registration, Bowie Fire Hall, 203 Walnut

10 a.m. – Champion Fiddler’s contest begins, Bowie Fire Hall.

10 – 3 p.m. – Piston Heads Auto Club Antique and Classic Car Show, Tarrant Street, between Mason and Smythe. Registration 9-11 a.m. downtown. Awards at 3 p.m.

10-4 p.m. – Heritage Market – Food vendors, food trucks, crafts, gifts, home decor and more. Plaza area on Smythe Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered. Kid’s Coop – Inflatables, bank parking lot near Smythe.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, art exhibit at the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut.Awards at 2 p.m. in the library.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Telling of western history by the Old West Los Diablo Tejanos Texas Rangers’ show on Smythe.

11 a.m. to noon – Pumpkin sweep, egg toss, carry games in front of Main Stage on Smythe Street.

Live performances – Main Stage area

10-10:15 a.m. – Bowie youth cheerleaders: Midgets, Pee-Wee and juniors.

10:30 a.m. – Bowie Intermediate students singing.

12:30 p.m. – Hannah Wolfe – children’s book reading

1-2:30 p.m. – Kevin Polk, acoustic music

2:45 p.m. – Casting Out band, Kenny Bingham with Upper Room Music Studio

Oct. 8, Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament

6 a.m. – 1 p.m. : Lake Amon G. Carter. Pre-register on the Bowie Chamber of Commerce website at bowietxchamber.org, scroll down main page.