Nocona water customers go to stage 3 drought

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors decided a hefty federal grant for generators outweighed a cost overrun allowing the city to move forward with the phase one purchase for the water plant.

During Tuesday’s meeting the council was updated by a state official on the status of the mitigation grant and the potential of additional funds for the overrun. Bowie has been approved for a multi-phase grants that would fund eight generators for the water and wastewater treatment plants, east lift station, raw water pump station, high flow pump station, the community center as it serves as emergency shelter and the emergency operation center at city hall, plus some portable generators to use at other lift stations if needed.

While federal grants can be advantageous they also are slowing moving with all the bureaucracy that comes with them. These grants were first applied for two years ago by Emergency Management Kirk Higgins and the original costs were estimated at $800,000. Two years later it was expected the prices would come in much higher and they have for phase one.

