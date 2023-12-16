NEWS
Nocona water customers go to stage 3 drought
The City of Nocona water customers went to stage 3 of its drought contingency plan on Dec. 13.
Citizens have been in stage two since Aug. 28 after Lake Nocona levels dropped below 824 msl for 30 days. Stage three came when the level dropped below 822msl for 15 days.
In stage three landscaping watering is allowed on Sunday and Thursday for even number address residences and Saturday and Wednesday for those with odd number addresses. Watering is allowed between midnight to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight. Automatic sprinkler system times must be changed.
The last time the community found itself at stage three was in 2012.
NEWS
Bowie City Council decides grant benefit outweighs overrun
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors decided a hefty federal grant for generators outweighed a cost overrun allowing the city to move forward with the phase one purchase for the water plant.
During Tuesday’s meeting the council was updated by a state official on the status of the mitigation grant and the potential of additional funds for the overrun. Bowie has been approved for a multi-phase grants that would fund eight generators for the water and wastewater treatment plants, east lift station, raw water pump station, high flow pump station, the community center as it serves as emergency shelter and the emergency operation center at city hall, plus some portable generators to use at other lift stations if needed.
While federal grants can be advantageous they also are slowing moving with all the bureaucracy that comes with them. These grants were first applied for two years ago by Emergency Management Kirk Higgins and the original costs were estimated at $800,000. Two years later it was expected the prices would come in much higher and they have for phase one.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Also in your weekend edition, read the city manager’s monthly report on various projects.
NEWS
Trustees resigns from BISD, outside audit ready
Bowie School Trustees will receive the 2022-23 outside audit and consider a board member’s resignation when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Paul Fleming, certified public accountant, will present the financial document.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said he received a resignation letter from Debbie Leonard who is stepping down due to her husband’s health. Other action items includes a vote on purchasing doors to continue the control access installation from Texoma Builder’s Suplply for district campuses not to exceed $50,000. Service and repair for the junior high school elevator not to exceed $45,000 also is scheduled. Consideration of designating 10 non-business days for TPIA stemming from House Bill 3033.
In an executive the agenda states it is personnel-Disciplinary Alternative Education Placement and Alternative Education/Advanced Learning Academy. Phil Newton stepped into the position after the death of Brad Costello, but Newton is retiring.
In the superintendent’s update there will be information from the facilities committee afour-day/five-day calendar financial comparison.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will discuss results drive accountability update and board goals’ progress monitoring.
NEWS
Water to be off in specific area Friday
City of Bowie water customers between Slaughter Road and Old Bowie Lake along U.S. Highway 81 will be without water tomorrow morning (Friday, December 15th) beginning at approximately 8 a.m. in order to repair a water leak. The water department crew will be working as fast as possible; however the repairs may take several hours. Please plan accordingly.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 month ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS12 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS4 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint