Developer questions City of Saint Jo support for new business
By BARBARA GREEN
The City of Saint Jo may not have put its best foot forward before a potential business prospect at its recent city council session where it met with a developer representing Dollar General.
There were a lot of frustrations vented and a few accusations thrown, but possibly by the end of the 90-minute meeting there may be more clear communication.
Michael Medford of Vaquero Ventures asked to meet with the council on Jan. 10 noting he had been working on a possible location in Saint Jo for the past several years. Medford was pretty straightforward with the council telling them there are not a lot of land or building opportunities that would work for Dollar General in Saint Jo, but they have looked at a few. However, he said there has not been good support or a clear channel of communication with city officials.
“These companies are huge and they don’t care about me or Saint Jo, so when we are not giving them updates or information they would just as soon say just forget about it, quit wasting time and move on to another city. It happens all the time when we can’t get something done,” said Medford.
Photo: Michael Medford, Vaquero Ventures a developer for Dollar General Stores, spoke to the Saint Jo City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Low temps drop to single digits over weekend
Just how cold was it this weekend?
Here are the highs and lows from this past weekend’s arctic freeze.
Bowie
Jan. 12 – 23 low, 42 high
Jan. 13 – 8/51
Jan. 14 – 7/12
Jan. 15 – 6/23
Nocona
Jan. 12 – 22/41
Jan. 13 – 6/47
Jan. 14 – 6/11
Jan. 15 – 6/22
No measurable rainfall. Forecast points to a mild warm-up mid-week but more cold is coming on the weekend. Reports from Texas Mesonet.
ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Monday
ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for Monday, January 15, from 6 a.m. – 10. a.m. CT. Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves are expected to be low during the morning hours of Monday, January 15, prior to the solar ramp up. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, Monday, January 15, from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT. ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Tuesday, January 16, and will closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through our communication channels.
Tomorrow’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if conditions change because of continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours. At this time, if you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.
What is an ERCOT Conservation Appeal?
An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically in the morning hours in the winter. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.
Who should reduce their electric use?
ERCOT requests all Texans to reduce their electric use, if safe to do so, Monday, January 15, from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. CT.
ERCOT also requests all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
How can I reduce my electrical use?
Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.
City absorbing $700,000 to $800,000 in PCR shortfall
By BARBARA GREEN
There was a 4-2 vote this week by the Bowie City Council not to increase the Power Cost Recovery Factor, which is part of the electric customer’s bill.
The item was listed as Power Cost Recovery increase and the council went into closed executive session citing competitive utility issues. After almost an hour the council returned to open session with Councilor TJay McEwen making a motion to accept the recommendation as presented by the city manager.
McEwen and Stephanie Post were the only yes votes with the motion failing. The meeting then adjourned.
There was about a dozen people in the audience who waited out the session many who afterward said on social media they felt their presence staved off a power rate increase. The majority of the city council also did not want to be the ones to raise electric rates which always creates citizen unrest.
With little information about what was proposed, City Manager Bert Cunningham said after the meeting he wanted to help educate the public on the PCRF and why he proposed an increase of .0111 that would have been just under $9 a month for an average residential customer. The city has been absorbing between $718,000 to $$806,000 during the past two fiscal years.
From information also provided to the city council at the meeting, he explained the PCRF is the variable portion of wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market, including, but not limited to, increases or decreases in the cost of natural gas, the fuel that generates most of the electricity in Texas.
