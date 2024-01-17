Developer questions City of Saint Jo support for new business

By BARBARA GREEN

The City of Saint Jo may not have put its best foot forward before a potential business prospect at its recent city council session where it met with a developer representing Dollar General.

There were a lot of frustrations vented and a few accusations thrown, but possibly by the end of the 90-minute meeting there may be more clear communication.

Michael Medford of Vaquero Ventures asked to meet with the council on Jan. 10 noting he had been working on a possible location in Saint Jo for the past several years. Medford was pretty straightforward with the council telling them there are not a lot of land or building opportunities that would work for Dollar General in Saint Jo, but they have looked at a few. However, he said there has not been good support or a clear channel of communication with city officials.

“These companies are huge and they don’t care about me or Saint Jo, so when we are not giving them updates or information they would just as soon say just forget about it, quit wasting time and move on to another city. It happens all the time when we can’t get something done,” said Medford.

Photo: Michael Medford, Vaquero Ventures a developer for Dollar General Stores, spoke to the Saint Jo City Council at its Jan. 10 meeting.