Self-care for a successful new year
(Family Features) Resolving to commit to better self-care can happen any time of the year, but there’s something about the calendar flipping to a new year that signals a fresh start. It’s the perfect starting point for new habits and a new approach to protecting your overall wellness.
Self-care takes many forms. Maintaining a well-balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise are some ways to promote your physical health. So is taking good care of your body’s largest organ: your skin. When it comes to mental health, getting organized is a surprisingly effective way to manage stress and keep your goals on track so you feel a sense of accomplishment.
Start working toward a new year where your wellness is front and center with these ideas for simplifying and personalizing your journey. Look for more lifestyle advice and helpful wellness tips at eLivingtoday.com.
Prepare for Healthier Eating Habits
Add Whole Grains with Ease and Convenience
Eating whole grains has never been this easy or tasty. Convenient and ready in just 10 minutes, Minute Rice’s Instant Brown Rice and Rice & Quinoa are must-haves for busy families. For those in need of an on-the-go option, Minute Rice Cups, including Brown Rice, Brown & Wild Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Multi-Grain Medley and Jasmine Rice & Red Quinoa, are ready in just 60 seconds. Start the year off right and discover more time-saving solutions at MinuteRice.com.
Put Your Best Foot Forward
If stepping up your fitness game is part of your plan for 2024, be sure to start on the right foot with the right footwear for the job. Runners in particular should be conscious of quality shoes. Look for ample cushion, comfortable ankle support, overall quality construction and a snug fit that gives your toes some wiggle room. Even slight variations can affect your comfort, so trying on different options is likely your best path toward finding the perfect fit.
Introduce Weights for Your Workout
Whether you’ve hit a plateau or you’re just bored with your workout, adding dumbbells can introduce a whole new dimension by helping build muscle and burn more fat. Rotating muscle groups lets you give your muscles a chance to recover between workouts. The options are nearly endless, so think about how you’ll use them, where you’ll store them, whether shape or color matters and how much you want to spend.
Make Skin Care a Personal Priority
Your skin tells an important story about your overall health. Protecting it from harsh elements and sun damage can help ensure your skin stays supple and strong, providing the barrier it’s meant to as it protects the rest of your body. Even seemingly minor irritations like dry skin can be problematic as scratching or cracking can lead to wounds and infection. Rely on a regular moisturizer and be conscious of applying sunscreen whenever you’ll be outdoors.
Plan for Success in the New Year
Give yourself a boost toward tackling this year’s goals by getting organized. A planner can help you keep important information at your fingertips while making it easy to keep tabs on appointments, deadlines and more. You can even track progress against new habits or journal your way toward a heathier diet. Some people prefer physical planners they can write in and update manually while others find a digital version in a smart device is more convenient.
Delicious ways to support your immune system
(Family Features) Bolstering your immune system during winter, when coughs and colds seem to take control, is a must for the entire family. Supporting your wellness can start in a simple place – with the foods you eat and drink.
Consider an easy choice for any season like Florida Orange Juice, which can help you and your loved ones get the vitamins and minerals you need all winter long. With 100% of the daily recommended value of vitamin C in every 8-ounce serving along with key nutrients like potassium and magnesium, there’s a reason it’s referred to as the “Original Wellness Drink.”
With no added sugar or artificial flavor, it provides the benefits you need without the additives you don’t. It contains natural sugar from the whole fruit for a delicious solution that’s one of nature’s nutrient-rich foods with vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Plus, it’s easy to use as a nutritional ingredient in wintertime favorites like this comforting Orange Juice and Coconut Chickpea Soup or to start your day strong with a Superfruit Breakfast Smoothie.
Paired with a healthy lifestyle, 8 ounces of 100% orange juice may help support a healthy immune system as an excellent source of vitamin C and a good source of vitamin D in fortified juices. Vitamin C is commonly associated with helping maintain and strengthen healthy immune systems by protecting cells and promoting the production and function of immune cells. Meanwhile, vitamin D also plays an important role in regulating immune response by helping immune cells fight off bacteria and viruses.
“Safeguarding your health against the spread of illness is important year-round, especially during colder months when reports of cold and flu increase,” said Dr. Rosa Walsh, director of scientific research at the Florida Department of Citrus. “A key step in supporting your immune system is maintaining a well-balanced diet that is high in essential nutrients. Incorporating an 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice can help you meet the recommended daily value of vitamin C and support your hydration.”
Beneficial plant compounds, like those in Florida Orange Juice, along with flavonoids and colorful carotenoids work to support the immune system by fighting inflammation and helping cells communicate, which can help strengthen immune responses when encountering infections.
Additionally, 100% orange juice is a source of phytonutrients like hesperidin, which has been shown in clinical studies to have antioxidant-like properties, heart health benefits and may help reduce inflammation. Hesperidin has also been linked with benefits related to cognitive function, immune system function and bone health.
To find more information and immunity-boosting winter recipes, visit FloridaJuice.com.
Orange Juice and Coconut Chickpea Soup
Servings: 8
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 1/2 cups diced carrots
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 3 cloves garlic, finely grated
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1 quart vegetable broth
- 1 can (14 ounces) light coconut milk
- 1 can (14 ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup Florida Orange juice
- chopped cilantro (optional)
- In medium saucepan over medium high, heat olive oil until it shimmers.
- Add onions, bell pepper, carrots and salt; cook until onions are translucent, 5-7 minutes.
- Add garlic and cardamom; cook 1-2 minutes, or until garlic is fragrant. Do not brown.
- Add vegetable broth, coconut milk and chickpeas; bring to simmer.
- Decrease heat to low and cook until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Add orange juice, remove from heat and stir. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
- Serve garnished with cilantro, if desired.
Superfruit Breakfast Smoothie
Servings: 2
- 8 ounces Florida Orange Juice
- 4 ounces dark sweet cherries
- 2 ounces pomegranate juice
- In blender, puree orange juice, cherries and pomegranate juice then serve.
Understand ‘warning strokes
(Family Features) Diagnosing a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a “warning stroke,” can be challenging because symptoms often disappear within an hour. However, it’s important to seek emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke.
While a TIA, which is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain, doesn’t cause permanent damage, nearly 1 in 5 people who have a suspected TIA will have a stroke within three months, according to a scientific statement published in the American Heart Association journal “Stroke.” Additionally, almost half will occur within two days – which is why TIAs are often described as warning strokes.
People with cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and smoking, are at high risk for stroke and TIA. Other conditions that increase risk include peripheral artery disease, atrial fibrillation, obstructive sleep apnea and coronary artery disease. In addition, a person who has had a prior stroke is at high risk for TIA.
TIA symptoms are the same as stroke symptoms, only temporary. They begin suddenly and may have any or all these characteristics:
- Symptoms begin strong then fade
- Symptoms typically last less than an hour
- Facial droop
- Weakness or numbness on one side of the body
- Trouble finding the right words or slurred speech
- Dizziness, vision loss or trouble walking
The F.A.S.T. acronym for stroke symptoms can also be used to identify a TIA: F – face drooping or numbness; A – arm weakness; S – speech difficulty; T – time to call 9-1-1, even if the symptoms go away.
Given the appropriate scan, 2 in 5 people will learn they actually had a stroke rather than a TIA, according to the scientific statement, which highlights the importance of seeking prompt medical attention. Upon arrival to the emergency room, a series of tests may be completed after assessing symptoms and medical history, including a CT scan, MRI and blood tests.
- CT Scan – a non-contrast scan used to look at the blood vessels in the head and neck to rule out brain bleeding and TIA mimics (conditions that share some signs with TIAs but are due to other medical conditions such as low blood sugar, seizure or migraine). A CT scan may also be used to assess the neck arteries; nearly half of people with TIA symptoms have narrowing of the large arteries leading to the brain.
- MRI – The preferred way to rule out a brain injury, such as a stroke, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is typically done within 24 hours of symptoms beginning. Because some emergency rooms may not have access to an MRI scanner, patients may be admitted to the hospital or transferred to a center. About 40% of patients who go to the emergency room with TIA symptoms are diagnosed with a stroke based on MRI results.
- Blood Tests – Blood work will typically be completed to rule out conditions that may cause TIA-like symptoms, such as low blood sugar or infection, and check for cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes and high cholesterol.
Once a TIA is diagnosed, a cardiac checkup should be completed within a week of having a TIA, if not done in the emergency room. Consultation with a neurologist should also be completed within 48 hours (no longer than one week) after experiencing a TIA, as early consultation with a brain specialist is associated with lower death rates after a TIA.
To learn more and find additional resources, visit Stroke.org.
Support your mental health in 2024
(Family Features) There’s never a bad time to commit to managing your mental health, but the new year tends to make wellness a bigger priority. Wellness resolutions often focus on diet and exercise, but taking steps to improve your mental well-being is equally important.
In fact, your mental health can play a critical role in your physical health. Stress, anxiety and other manifestations of mental and emotional distress can trigger physiological responses in your body that may erode your health over time. For example, if you’re continually under a high level of stress, chances are your blood pressure runs higher than it should, and that in turn poses a risk for heart disease and related conditions.
As you turn the page toward 2024, renew your commitment to self-care and managing your mental health with these tips:
- Set realistic goals. Having something to work toward and look forward to is a healthy way to occupy your mind. Decide what you’d like to achieve this year and identify milestones toward your ultimate goal. Celebrating when you achieve each milestone can keep you motivated and help measure your progress along the way.
- Nurture personal relationships. Loneliness is a major contributor to mental health struggles, and having even a couple close relationships can help provide you with an essential sense of connection and belonging. Whether you talk in person, by video or text, make time to talk to family and friends. If you find your circle is smaller than you’d like, try taking a class or joining an organization where you can meet others who share your interests.
- Alleviate stress. A little bit of pressure can push you to do your best, but living in a constant state of stress can be bad for your health. Take time to understand your stress triggers and actively work to avoid them. If that’s not fully possible, dedicate a portion of each day to de-stressing and clearing your mind. You might choose meditation, exercise, reading or listening to music, all of which let you relax your mind and focus your attention on something else.
- Sleep more. Getting enough sleep means 7-9 hours each night, according to most experts, as it’s one of the best ways to protect your overall health and ensure you’re in the right frame of mind to approach the day. When you’re sleep deprived, you’re less capable of problem-solving, making decisions and managing your emotions and behavior. Studies have also shown poor sleep habits are linked to depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. If winding down is an issue, try creating a bedtime routine that makes it easier to get to sleep.
Find more tips to promote healthy living at eLivingtoday.com.
