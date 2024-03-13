Boy’s basketball all-district awards released

With the boy’s basketball season over and done with after this past weekend, all of the area’s all-district awards have now been released.

Depending on how well a team finished in its district, it gives more sway to how many players will earn awards.

The Bowie Jackrabbits finished fifth in their district standings. Andrew Sandhoff was named to the district’s first team. Tucker Jones was named to the second team.

Brady Lawhorn and Rayder Mann earned honorable mention status.

No academic all-district awards were listed in the results that was sent to the news, though a several players have earned a separate academic award that will be covered at a later date.

The Nocona Indians won their district with an undefeated record. Javier Gaytan and Brady McCasland were named the district’s co-most valuable players.

Karson Kleinhans was named the district’s sixth man of the year and the coaching staff earned staff of the year.

Conley Kleinhans and Charlie Fuller were named to the first team list. Johnny Stone and Jose Gomez earned second team honors. Oscar Salomon Gomez earned honorable mention honors.

All of the 1A teams in the area outside of first place Slidell, which garnered many of the superlative awards, and Midway are in the Bowie News coverage area.

Forestburg finished second in the district standings and had Kyler Willett, Jesse Wadsworth and Jesus Sanchez named to the first team. Nathan Payne and Angel Cruz earned honorable mention.

Saint Jo finished third in the district standings. Barrett Johnson earned first team honors while Devin Stewart was named to the second team.

Jayden Curry, Trent Gaston and Lee Yeley were given honorable mention status.

Bellevue finished in fourth place, but had the only players who earned superlative awards who were not from Slidell. Kason Roper was named co-defensive MVP. Ryan Jones earned newcomer of the year.

Jayson Gill was named to the first team while Brycen Bancroft earned second team honors. River Trail, Aaron Allison and Brycen Ramsey was named honorable mention.

Gold-Burg finished in fifth place and saw Jayon Grace named to the first team while Isaac Renteria earned second team honors. Jayton Epperson and Eli Freeland were given honorable mention honors.

Prairie Valley finished in sixth place and had Tyson Easterling finish with first team honors. Trae Campbell earned second team status while Dale Neugebauer, James Wells and Jarrett Horton were named honorable mention.

All the awards emailed to the Bowie News for area schools, including the academic all-district awards if they were sent, are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.