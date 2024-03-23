Lady Indians beat Saint Jo 19-2

The Nocona Lady Indians won at Saint Jo on Tuesday night to earn their first district win of the season.

The Lady Indians won 19-2, with the game stopping after three innings due to run-rule.

Nocona came into the game needing a pick me up after struggling in its first three district games.

Saint Jo was hoping it could compete well against the bigger school and show signs of improvement.

The Lady Indians loaded the bases up with two walks and hit batter to start the game. Skye Kirby then came through with a bases clearing triple. Heidi Atteberry followed with an RBI single.

After a walk, Shelby Sewell drove in one run with a single. Abby Hill followed with a two RBI double. After a single, the Lady Panthers did catch a runner at home plate for an out.

Reagan Phipps drove in one run with a double. Avery Crutsinger then hit a double before Kirby came back up to drive both base runners in with another triple.

Nocona led 10-0 before Saint Jo had taken an at-bat.

The Lady Panthers got one run back. Payzlie Cervantes led off with a double. She later stole third base and scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 10-1.

Saint Jo got two other players on base with a walk and a hit batter, but the Lady Indians caught one trying to steal third base, caught a fly ball in center field and pitcher Atteberry struck out the final batter to get out of the first inning.

Nocona batters kept taking advantage of the Lady Panthers struggles hitting the strike zone. The first three batters all drew walks to load the bases with no outs to start the second inning.

Saint Jo got the force out at home on a groundball to first base, but a walk followed and drove in one run. Crutsinger then hit a bases clearing triple to score three runs. She would later score on a wild pitch.

Evelyn Marquez drew a walk and eventually worked her way to third base. An error trying to pick her off allowed her to come in and score for Nocona.

The Lady Indians led 16-1.

Nocona’s defense shut down Saint Jo’s bats in the second inning. Atteberry struck out one batter, fielded a groundball for an out and induced a pop out at second base.

Hill led off for the Lady Indians with a single. A wild pitch and stolen base got her to third base before Phipps drove her in with a single.

Marquez then would drive her in with a triple before Kirby hit an RBI double to score Nocona’s last run of the game.

Trailing 19-1, Saint Jo needed to score four or more runs to keep the game going.

Nevaeh Spann led off and was hit by a pitch and got on base. Cervantes followed and drew a walk.

After a pop out and a fielder’s choice out at third base that got the lead runner, Cervantes scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 19-2.

After a walk put runners at the corners, a ground out to the shortstop ended the game.

The Lady Indians won 19-2.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.