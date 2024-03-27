NEWS
Montague County juggles spending Senate Bill 22 funds
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
April was proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Montague County by the commissioner’s court on Monday.
A large group of representatives from the Montague County Child Welfare Board, 2Engage Family Service, Child Protective Services and Court Appointed Special advocates filled the courtroom to present the annual proclamation, which was read by Lorra Lierly.
This month of awareness informs the public about the fight against child abuse in all its forms and at all ages of children, plus its impact on families. Those who wish to report possible concerns can call a hotline at 800-252-5400.
It was a relatively brief agenda of business for the court Monday.
They made some changes to how the Senate Bill 22 grant funds will be spent in the county attorney’s office.
SB22 created a grant program that provides financial assistance based on population to sheriff, district and county attorney offices to ensure professional law enforcement and legal representation of the people’s interests throughout the state. The court approved how it will be spent through the county attorney’s office hiring an investigator to serve that office plus others.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Saint Jo ISD purchases 25 acres for long-term planning
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
In an effort to bolster long-term planning, the Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees recently approved the purchase of 25 acres on the west side of the city.
School officials made the announcement in a press release just as the district went on spring break, calling it “a significant milestone in the district’s commitment to providing high-quality education and meeting the needs of its growing student population.”
“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of this valuable land, which will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Saint Jo ISD,” stated Leeton Phillips, president of the Saint Jo ISD School Board.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
City of Saint Jo to try four-day work week for public works, sewer departments
The Saint Jo City Council approved a 60-day trial of a four-day work week for the public works and sewer departments, but the city office staff will keep their present hours.
According to the March 13 minutes Public Works Director Marty Hilton made the request to change the work week. The council went into executive session to discuss personnel, and back in open session voted 5-0 to try a 60-day trial for the four-day work week for public works.
Two employees will work Monday-Thursday and the other two will
work Tuesday-Friday. It is up to the employees to determine the work schedule that will go from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting March 29.
Read the rest of the story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Forestburg ISD to offer two bond proposals
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It has been 30 years since there were any major additions or improvements made at Forestburg School, and despite three past bond election failures, the district will ask voters to consider a pair of separate bond proposals in a May 4 election.
Community information meetings are scheduled for April 2 at 6:30 p.m. and April 13 at 9 a.m., both at the Forestburg Community Center. Information also can be viewed at forestburgisd.net/634587_3.
The most recent bond election for FISD was in 2018 when it failed 301-195 as the district asked for $1,790,000 for several vehicles including four busses and numerous infrastructure improvements including lighting, cafeteria, flooring, fire alarm system, school safety door entry, a new server and asphalt for the parking lots.
The last major construction occurred 29 years ago when fire destroyed the 1937 building in 1995 and it was rebuilt. There have been some minor improvements and additions, such as the tennis courts and football field, but much of the field was done with private donations.
Back in January and February the board approved calling for a bond election following extensive work since last October by a long-range facility committee. Its members include staff, students, business owners, newer residents and longer term community members and a few board members.
Superintendent Jason Briles said the group worked hard to determine the needs and what would fit best to fill those needs.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS11 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS8 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS11 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint