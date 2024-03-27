Saint Jo ISD purchases 25 acres for long-term planning

By BARBARA GREEN

April was proclaimed as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Montague County by the commissioner’s court on Monday.

A large group of representatives from the Montague County Child Welfare Board, 2Engage Family Service, Child Protective Services and Court Appointed Special advocates filled the courtroom to present the annual proclamation, which was read by Lorra Lierly.

This month of awareness informs the public about the fight against child abuse in all its forms and at all ages of children, plus its impact on families. Those who wish to report possible concerns can call a hotline at 800-252-5400.

It was a relatively brief agenda of business for the court Monday.

They made some changes to how the Senate Bill 22 grant funds will be spent in the county attorney’s office.

SB22 created a grant program that provides financial assistance based on population to sheriff, district and county attorney offices to ensure professional law enforcement and legal representation of the people’s interests throughout the state. The court approved how it will be spent through the county attorney’s office hiring an investigator to serve that office plus others.

