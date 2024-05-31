James Alva Elston Jr.

July 7, 1947 – May 27, 2024

NOCONA – James Darmon Carminati, 76, passed from this earth on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024, in Wichita Falls.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 2 at Scott-Morris Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 3 at Nocona Church of Christ with Jonathan Brown officiating.

Pallbearers honoring James will be Danny Crow, Les Scott, Rusty Barker, Robert Whitecotton, Alex Stovall Ed Sample and John Royce Tompkins. Honorary pallbearers are Alva Towery, Danny Buck, Nathan O’Dell, Dakota Keck, Randy Ritchie, Elton Burleson, Jerry Admire, Jack Tompkins, Ray Glenn and Donnie Fenoglio.

James was born in Nocona on July 7, 1947 to Dorothy Samples and Joe Carminati. He was raised in Montague County and continued to raise his family in Nocona as well. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1966 and went to serve his country in Vietnam.

James was a Mason and a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Nocona Rural Fire Dept. James is the only person who used the word dirtbag as a term of endearment. He was the king of the one-liners like when he answered the phone “What?” James would do anything for anybody, he would give the shirt off his back. He would even fail the eighth grade so that he could be in the same class as his friend. According to KJ he is the best driver for bug catching.

James Carminati was a one of kind guy and he will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tompkins Carminati; his parents and brother, Joey B. Samples.

James is survived by his wife for the last 24 years, Sereita Giaketti; daughters, Julie Carminati and Amy Carminati and her partner Krystal Hamm; daughters, Lavonne Carpenter and husband Scott and Jamie Baen; sisters, Metta Burleson and husband Elton and Mary Ritchie and husband Randy; grandchildren, Emily Carminati and fiance Dakota Keck, Erin Carminati-Linn and fiance Nathan O’Dell, Shelby Barker and husband Tyler, Scotty Carpenter and wife Kendall, Zayde Bensellam, Lyla Bensellam, Jaxon Baen and Jeager Baen and great-grandchildren, Kevin James Sowell, Brice and Sadie Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Nocona Rural Fire Department Fireman’s Toy Box, P.O. Box 55 Nocona, Texas 76255.

