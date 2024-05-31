OBITUARIES
James Darmon Carminati
July 7, 1947 – May 27, 2024
NOCONA – James Darmon Carminati, 76, passed from this earth on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024, in Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 2 at Scott-Morris Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 3 at Nocona Church of Christ with Jonathan Brown officiating.
Pallbearers honoring James will be Danny Crow, Les Scott, Rusty Barker, Robert Whitecotton, Alex Stovall Ed Sample and John Royce Tompkins. Honorary pallbearers are Alva Towery, Danny Buck, Nathan O’Dell, Dakota Keck, Randy Ritchie, Elton Burleson, Jerry Admire, Jack Tompkins, Ray Glenn and Donnie Fenoglio.
James was born in Nocona on July 7, 1947 to Dorothy Samples and Joe Carminati. He was raised in Montague County and continued to raise his family in Nocona as well. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1966 and went to serve his country in Vietnam.
James was a Mason and a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Nocona Rural Fire Dept. James is the only person who used the word dirtbag as a term of endearment. He was the king of the one-liners like when he answered the phone “What?” James would do anything for anybody, he would give the shirt off his back. He would even fail the eighth grade so that he could be in the same class as his friend. According to KJ he is the best driver for bug catching.
James Carminati was a one of kind guy and he will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tompkins Carminati; his parents and brother, Joey B. Samples.
James is survived by his wife for the last 24 years, Sereita Giaketti; daughters, Julie Carminati and Amy Carminati and her partner Krystal Hamm; daughters, Lavonne Carpenter and husband Scott and Jamie Baen; sisters, Metta Burleson and husband Elton and Mary Ritchie and husband Randy; grandchildren, Emily Carminati and fiance Dakota Keck, Erin Carminati-Linn and fiance Nathan O’Dell, Shelby Barker and husband Tyler, Scotty Carpenter and wife Kendall, Zayde Bensellam, Lyla Bensellam, Jaxon Baen and Jeager Baen and great-grandchildren, Kevin James Sowell, Brice and Sadie Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Nocona Rural Fire Department Fireman’s Toy Box, P.O. Box 55 Nocona, Texas 76255.
An online guestbook is available at scottmorrisfh.com.
Scott-Morris of Nocona has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Albert Jeffries
BOWIE – Albert Jeffries, 71, passed from this life peacefully at the United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls in the early morning hours of May 18, 2024.
A celebration of life gathering is planned for 1 p.m. on June 10 at the Bowie Community Center West Hall.
He was born in Wichita Falls in August of 1952 to Alice and George Jeffries. The Jeffries family moved to Gainesville in 1957 where Albert and his brothers grew up and went to school. Albert graduated from Gainesville High School in 1971 and joined the Army right after graduation. He served in Korea as a crew chief for attack helicopters.
Upon coming home from the Army, Albert started working in the oil fields of Houston and then moved to Bowie in 1975. Countless members of the oil field community called him a good friend and teacher. In his later years, Albert was known for hunting and finding artifacts such as Indian arrowheads. He was a member of the Booze Fighters Motorcycle Club and was called “Cooky” due to his love of cooking for the club meetings.
Albert is survived by three brothers, Stephen, Gainesville, David, Gainesville and Walter, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Steven Joe McBride
April 11, 1953 – May 21, 2024
BOWIE – Steven Joe McBride, 71, died on May 21, 2024 in Bowie.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on June 4 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona officiated by the Rev. Jack McBride the Rev. Duane White.
He was born April 11, 1953 in Nocona to M.L. “Bud” McBride and Helen Keck Young. After graduating from school, his life began in Colorado, working for his dad in the oil field. Later he moved to Wyoming and bought a home in Lyman where he continued to work in the oil field. He was active in his church, Assembly of God. In August 2023 he became ill so his brother made arrangements for him to come to Texas, where he lived in Bowie until his death.
He is survived by his brother, Jack McBride; one niece and her family and many cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter, 653 Airport Rd., Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
James Alva Elston Jr.
June 25, 1949 – May 24, 2024
BOWIE – James Alva Elston Jr., 74, died on May 24, 2024.
The family chose arrangements with direct cremation.
He was born June 25, 1949 in Fort Worth to James Alva Jr. and Mary Frances (Charles) Elston. He worked as a police officer in both Texas and Arkansas. On Feb. 9 2009 James married Mary Ann Bowman.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Elston, Bowie; two stepchildren; two sisters-in-law and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
