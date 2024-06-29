Bowie raising electric rates .0111 cents to recover costs

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors reluctantly approved an increase of .0111 cents in the city’s electric rates in an effort to recover the ongoing increases in wholesale power costs.

The increase will go into effect in the July 15 billing cycle and residential customers can expect an increase of just under $9 a month. The average residential use is 800 kilowatt hours a month and this new rate would add $8.88 to the monthly bill.

The power cost recovery factory has been in debate by the council since earlier in February when City Manager Bert Cunningham recommended the increase, but then council said no.

Bowie’s power rates are set up in two categories: Base rates and power cost recovery. Base rates, customer charges and energy charges are intended to recover costs to the utility related to operating an maintaining the system (profit).

The PCRF is the variable portion of wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market, including, but not limited to increases or decreases in the cost of natural gas, the fuel that generates most of the electricity in Texas. The PCRF is intended to recover wholesale costs of resale power.

