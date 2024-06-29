NEWS
Bowie raising electric rates .0111 cents to recover costs
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors reluctantly approved an increase of .0111 cents in the city’s electric rates in an effort to recover the ongoing increases in wholesale power costs.
The increase will go into effect in the July 15 billing cycle and residential customers can expect an increase of just under $9 a month. The average residential use is 800 kilowatt hours a month and this new rate would add $8.88 to the monthly bill.
The power cost recovery factory has been in debate by the council since earlier in February when City Manager Bert Cunningham recommended the increase, but then council said no.
Bowie’s power rates are set up in two categories: Base rates and power cost recovery. Base rates, customer charges and energy charges are intended to recover costs to the utility related to operating an maintaining the system (profit).
The PCRF is the variable portion of wholesale power costs and changes as needed based on factors in the wholesale market, including, but not limited to increases or decreases in the cost of natural gas, the fuel that generates most of the electricity in Texas. The PCRF is intended to recover wholesale costs of resale power.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
First concrete poured on Nelson Street
Concrete was poured on Nelson Street this week as the massive drainage project underway for almost nine months is getting near its end. Traffic will see a big relief once Nelson reopens, it was closed on Aug. 21, 2022 once a large section of the street on the north side collapsed following years of flooding and lack of drainage. (Courtesy photos Brent Shaw)
NEWS
Old metal line cracks, breaks on Pecan
City of Bowie crews were busy earlier this week making a repair on a 12-inch water line on Pecan and Cooper where a valve was not holding. (Bottom) This was the rusty metal section of pipe cut out and replaced to repair the line. (Courtesy photos)
NEWS
Excessive heat advisory extended
|Event:
|Excessive Heat Warning
|Effective:
|01:13 PM CDT on 06/28/2024
|Expires:
|07:00 PM CDT on 06/29/2024
|Alert:
|* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE…A portion of north central Texas. * WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
|Instructions:
|Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
|Target Area:
|Montague; Cooke; Grayson; Fannin; Wise; Denton; Collin; Hunt; Parker; Tarrant; Dallas; Rockwall; Kaufman; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Ellis
Montague County Emergency Management post
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS8 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS11 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint