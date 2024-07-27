Art span pine needles to fused glass for local woman

This summer The Bowie News is showcasing some of the county’s unique artists and their work in a series of stories.

By BARBARA GREEN

Regina Scroggins has always enjoyed making things and it is a lifetime pursuit that has lead her to become an artist in a variety of genres.

Her artist resume spans some unique paths of creativity including stained glass, fused glass, gourds, weaving with pine needles and she is dipping her toes into metal work using a plasma cutter.

The 69-year-old and her husband James, moved to the Silver Lakes area in 2015 building a home on property they purchased several years earlier planning for their retirement. She grew up in Graham and was familiar with this area, as they began looking for a place while living in Borger. James is a retired environmental engineer, and the couple is excited to welcome their first grandchild in August.

Prior to moving to the Bowie area, the pair lived in Houston and they put their house up for sale. It sold quicker than expected. James moved to Borger and lived in the couple’s RV as he went to a four-month job that turned into 10 years as James worked for Phillips as a consultant. When their house sold Regina moved up to Borger to join him in the RV.

Her creative drive may have come from the maternal side of her family with a grandmother, mother and sister who she says were all “terrific seamstresses.” Her parents also refinished furniture. She didn’t like sewing, but she tried things like tole painting and decoupage, but she didn’t stick with them.

A colorful fused glass piece created by Regina Scroggins. (Photo by Barbara Green)