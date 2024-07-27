NEWS
BISD Trustees to tackle budget
Bowie ISD Finance Director Paula Peterson unloaded a lot of information to the board Monday night regarding the upcoming budget planning including projections on the expected deficit and the impact of any pay increases.
In state payments, the district has collected $7,700,187 in taxes and $5,100,111 in state funding, for $12,800,298. Peterson said she estimates taxes may hit $108,000 and $2,205,341 more in state funds for $15,113,639, which is a decrease of $524,435 from the prior year.
In looking to end of year estimates the deficit is expected to remain in the $924,539 range and year-to-date it is at $713,955. The total expenses for year end are projected to run over budget by $1,211,498. The director said she is still waiting on funds in federal school health and related services to help lower that shortfall somewhat.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Wreck involves 2 semis, 1 tanker and 1 pickup
Two tractor-trail rigs, a tanker truck and a pickup were all involved in a massive wreck that surprisingly only injured one person on July 23.
The wreck occurred at 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 81/287 north of Lawhorn Lane.
According to the Department of Public Safety public information officer the preliminary investigation revealed Alfredo Castaneda-Llamas, Logan, UT, was driving a 2025 Freightliner towing a trailer northbound. There were traffic control devices on this section of roadway advising of the right lane being closed.
That driver failed to control his speed as it approached a passenger car, slammed its brakes and veered to avoid a collision. He overcorrected and struck a Ford F250, driven by Amber West, 32, Wichita Falls.
Castaneda-Llamas’ vehicle continued and struck a third truck, a 2007 Peterbilt tanker truck driven by Jason Airington, 51, Springfield, MO.
That action caused Airington to strike a traffic control sign rolling onto its right side. Airington was transported to Medical City Decatur with non-incapacitating injuries.
The original truck continued and struck a fourth 2022 Freightliner towing a utility trailer driven by Mark Stephens, 65, Amarillo, coming to rest across both northbound lanes of travel.
An array of emergency vehicles responded to the scene that was spread across a large section of the highway.
Northbound traffic was diverted to the service roads as the scene was cleared which took more than an hour as traffic slowed to a crawl.
NEWS
Cell phones will be stored during BISD instruction day
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District spent more than three hours debating changes in the student handbook and new discipline matrix as they met Monday night.
Handbook policies
With school about to start, the district wanted to wrap up all of the addendums to the student and campus handbooks, as well as the employee handbooks.
Many of the changes related to updating any legalities stemming from changes in the law, but the board also addressed some topics that are often ongoing problems.
Student use of cell phones – After previous discussion, several trustees questioned why the policy did not clearly state no use is allowed during the instructional day, when that was the board directive.
Trustee Kent Dosch asked why each campus policy reads so differently, which could lead to various interpretations.
Assistant Superintendent Lee Ann Farris said each student group on each campus is different and they felt the word had fulfilled that. There have been recent incidents where phones were used to take inappropriate photos or video, and they want to eliminate those opportunities.
In one line of the policy a student was allowed to use the phone for a class related activity, however, it was pointed out they have laptops and computers from which they can work, so a phone is not needed.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Council budget workshop on Monday
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet in a budget workshop at 6 p.m. on July 29.
Councilors received the budget draft on July 8 from City Manager Bert Cunningham. The draft is balanced with total operational expenses projected at $23,296,885.
This budget proposal is a little more than $1.4 million above the previous year’s budget. It includes a 3% salary increase across the board for employees and a health insurance increase. The tax rate of .543 cents per $100 in property value is unchanged.
The capital budget for equipment includes: Skid steer with auxiliary equipment, backhoe, rubber tire roller and equipment for the parks.
