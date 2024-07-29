OBITUARIES
Bryce Dingler
December 13, 1994 – July 17, 2024
NOCONA – Bryce Dingler, 29, died July 17, 2024.
A memorial service was at 10 a.m. July 27 at the Nocona High School Gym.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1994 to Len and Waynette Dingler in Nocona. He attended Nocona High School and later graduated from Sam Houston State University with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business. He was a key contributor to the winningest team in Nocona football history in 2012.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Len and Waynette; siblings, Brennan Dingler, Blair Dingler Platt, and Saira and Slayton as well as numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the Nocona Athletic Booster Club or Nocona First Baptist Church Youth Group.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Kenneth Wayne Howerton
July 18,1959 – July 26, 2024
SUNSET – Kenneth Wayne Howerton, 65, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on July 26, 2024 in Dallas.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 29 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on July 30 at the First Baptist Church in Alvord. Burial followed at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Kenneth was born July 18, 1959 in Decatur to A.W. “Bud” and Faye Maxey Howerton of Alvord. He graduated from Alvord High School in 1977. He married LaMona Lowrance on Sept. 22, 1979. Together they had two daughters, Paige DoByns and Hailey Hachtel both of Sunset. He was a mechanic for the majority of his life. He owned and operated Howerton Auto Repair for 12 years until he was employed by BNSF Railway for 23 years.
Kenneth’s greatest joy was his two granddaughters, Preslea and Kenna Hachtel. They enjoyed driving back roads, fishing, playing ball and feeding cows.
He is preceded in death by his parents, A.W. “Bud” Howerton and Faye Howerton.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, LaMona Howerton; daughters, Paige DoByns and Hailey Hachtel and husband Dustin; granddaughters, Preslea and Kenna Hachtel, all of Sunset; brother, Kevin Howerton and wife Celina, Decatur; father and mother in-law, Louie and Betty Lowrance, Sunset; along with several nieces, great-nieces and nephews and a host of beloved friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Charlene (Tuck) Lyons
April 9, 1924 – July 27, 2024
AZLE – Charlene (Tuck) Lyons, 100, died on July 27, 2024 in Azle.
A visitation was from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on July 30 at the Saint Jo Church of Christ followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Illinois Bend Cemetery.
She was born on April 9, 1924 in Sulphur, OK. She married Clark Lyons on May 12, 1944 and celebrated 52 years of marriage before his death. The couple farmed land in Illinois Bend from 1944 until 1964 when they moved to Saint Jo. She retired in 1985 after working 21 years at the historic Russell-Newman Manufacturing Company.
She was a member of Spencer Church of Christ, Saint Jo Church of Christ, Azle Church of Christ and belonged to the Friendship Club of Saint Jo. She moved to Azle in 2005 to be closer to her daughter. April 9, 2024 was designated Charlene Lyons Day by Proclamation of the Office of Alan Brundrett, mayor of Azle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Tuck; mother, Jessie (Tucker) Tuck Sewell; her stepfather and brother, Ewell “Peanut” Tuck.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Parr, Azle; son, Dale Lyons, Breckenridge; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild on the way; one sister in law and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Illinois Bend Cemetery Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Ralph E. Borden
October 27, 1942 – July 25, 2024
SAINT JO – Ralph E. Borden, 81, died July 25, 2024 at his home in Saint Jo.
A celebration of life memorial will take place at 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Saint Jo Civic Center on the Square.
He was born in Binger, OK and moved with the family to Oregon when his father passed away in 1959. He made his home in Saint Jo in 1970. He, his brothers and nephews worked as sheetrock and taping specialists in Oregon and Texas. He also was a farmer and rancher, supplying his award-winning cantaloupe, watermelon and vegetables to local markets each year.
Borden and his black and white paint horse, Junior participated in the Saint Jo rodeo parade and rodeo grand entry for many years. He was a member of the Saint Jo Riding Club. He also adopted and trained mustangs with his sister.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Borden Senior; mother, Effie May Borden and brother, James Wilburn Borden.
He is survived by his sisters, Judy Frymire, Saint Jo, Avis Kittson and Betty Kneeland of Oregon; brother, Dave Borden and numerous nephews and nieces.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
