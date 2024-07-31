Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Rotary readies blood drive

Published

3 hours ago

on

Members of the Bowie Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. on Aug. 8. The Carter BloodCare Bus will be at 705 E. Greenwood.
Visit the Carter BloodCare – Donor Portal https://www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/149578 to set up a donation time.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Meet the Teacher events scheduled

Published

3 hours ago

on

07/31/2024

By

Area school districts are busy getting ready to start the new year and have scheduled Meet the Teacher events.

The staff of Forestburg Independent School District has set Meet the Teacher for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The first day of school is Aug. 6.
Gold-Burg ISD will have Meet the Teacher at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Meet the Bears to follow at 6:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 6.
Bowie schools will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 5, just two days before the first day of school on Aug. 7.
Families are invited to visit the elementary and intermediate schools 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule, help will be available.
Montague School’s Meet the Teacher is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, also two days before the first day on Aug. 7.
Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for the fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers. There is a mandatory parent athletic meeting at 5 p.m. in the new gym.
Nocona ISD Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 5, two days before the first day on Aug. 7. Families can visit the elementary 4-5:30 p.m. and middle school 4:30-6 p.m.
Prairie Valley School Meet the Teacher is on Aug. 6, two days before the first day on Aug. 8. The traditional pep rally and welcome for the Bulldogs will be 5:30-6 p.m. in the gym with visits to the classrooms from 6-7 p.m.
Saint Jo’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 8 with the lower grades 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. for junior and senior high students. Schedule distribution also will take place for the secondary level. First day of school is Aug. 14.
Bellevue School students will have Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. First day of school is Aug. 15.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

City, school election filings open slowly

Published

3 hours ago

on

07/31/2024

By

A little more than one week into the filing period for the Nov. 5 city and school board elections, only a few candidates have turned in their application.
Filing began July 22 and will continue through Aug. 19. All three incorporated cities in the county will have elections, along with all the school districts.

See the full list of who is up for election and who has filed in the mid-week Bowie News.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Mighty Marching Maroon Band gets uniforms fitted

Published

3 hours ago

on

07/31/2024

By

Members of the Bowie High School Marching Band were fitted for their uniforms last week getting ready for the new season to begin. There were volunteers and parents helping with the hemming and sizing of not only uniforms, but hats, shoes and gloves. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending