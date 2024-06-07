COUNTY LIFE
Shelter volunteers serve up icy cold ice cream floats
Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter hosted an ice float fundraiser on June 28 helping local residents cool down with root beer and coke floats. Pictured serving up goodies are: Julie O’Neal, Valerie Evans, Joellen Stark and Chesney Bullard.
COUNTY LIFE
Smokey the Bear to visit Bowie Tuesday
It’s a big day Tuesday for Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program as Smokey the Bear makes a visit to the Bowie Community Center.
This year’s program theme, “Adventure begins at your library,” continues with the appearance of the big guy who teaches everyone about fire safety.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log and at the end of the season each child receives a book.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Library opens summer reading program
Enter “A World of Adventure” in your library by attending the children’s summer reading program hosted by the Nocona Public Library and Friends of the Library.
All ages are welcome to attend at 10 a.m. in the Justin Building at 100 Clay Street. The programs will be: July 10 – Animal Adventures with Miss Kelli’s Wildlife Rescue; July 17 – Space adventures including a drone and July 24 – Our Own Action Heroes Nocona Fire, Police and EMTs. Start your reading logs now. Enjoy stories and prizes.
COUNTY LIFE
Fireworks shows planned in Montague County
For Montague County residents there are several great options for July 4th fireworks shows.
Lighthouse Church, 2998 State Highway 59, will host its Summer Shindig at 7 p.m. on July 3. There will be hot dogs, kick ball and fireworks.
The Nocona Lions Club continues hosting its fireworks show at Lake Nocona in Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4th.
Those wishing to shoot fireworks at the lake may do so at Benton Park, Boone Park or on their private property. Everyone is encouraged to take extra precautions with fire danger, clean up your trash and protect your pets from the loud noises.
Prior to the fireworks show there will be a decorated boat parade on the lake. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb/Jaycee Park on July 4.
The parade will travel north on the west coastline to Benton Park and circle the lake in clockwise direction to Boone Park (Oak Shores), follow coastline south to Nocona Hills and Lake Estates and finish back at Weldon Robb.
The Lions will accept donations to help defray costs, please contact any
member or check the club’s Facebook page. Fireworks start at dusk.
The Henley family also has a fireworks show at their homes on Lake Nocona on July 4, and while they do not take donations, they do invite those who wish to donate to the Nocona City or Nocona Rural Fire Departments.
Saint Jo Firefighters host their Fireworks Spectacular on July 4th in Boggess Park.
The day opens with the Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K on the town square. The run starts at 8 a.m. This is the 16th year for the run that is chip-timed on a certified course. On-site registration begins at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo on the square. Enter on the 5K Facebook page.
July 4th Activities will start at 3 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. in the park around noon with basketball, kickball, horseshoes and volleyball plus a slip-N-slide. The bounce house requires a $5 armband.
Enjoy free watermelon starting around 3 p.m. until it runs out, plus snow cones and concessions that will start serving at 5:30 p.m. There will be face painting at various fees. Tyler Cook will provide live music. Bring your lawn chairs.
