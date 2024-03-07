Workshop to address identity theft

Bowie emergency personnel responded to this car vs. train accident at the Cowan railroad crossing at 8:47 a.m. Monday. The police report Joanne Little was driving this Toyota south on Cowan when she disregarded the railroad crossing signal. Little said she thought she could coast and keep moving and not hit the train, and when she realized she was going to hit the train she could not find the brake. Uninjured, she added later she was looking at her phone and did not see the train states the report. (News photo by Barbara Green)