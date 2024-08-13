OBITUARIES
Annie Marie Hamilton Cockburn
January 6, 1928 – August 10, 2024
BOWIE – Annie Marie Hamilton Cockburn, 96, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 10, 2024.
A graveside services took place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Rex Hamilton as the officiant.
Annie Marie was born Jan. 6, 1928 to Annie (Hart) and Henry Hubble in Silver Hill, TX. She went to school in Silver Hill and Post Oak. On Sept. 21, 1945 Annie Marie married A.M. Hamilton, and the couple were married for 42 years before his passing. Together they had one daughter. On Feb. 15, 1995 she married Harrold Cockburn and they were married 23 years.
Annie Marie was a wonderful seamstress and quilter. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Bowie. Annie Marie’s greatest joy was her family, her daughter, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchildren, who will all miss her very much.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; her first husband A.M. Hamilton; her second husband, Harrold Cockburn; brother, John Hubble; sister, Lanora Rhodes and several nieces and nephews.
Annie Marie is survived by her daughter, Glenda Swaim and husband Roger; grandsons, Jason Swaim, and Jared Swaim and his wife Michela; four great-grandchildren, KayLynn Wood, Madison Swaim, Dillon Swaim and Jadon Swaim; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Ogle and several loving nieces and nephews.
A special thanks Independence Hall for the years of loving care.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Nelda Joanne (Clayton) Hightower
March 16, 1933 – August 10, 2024
BOWIE – In loving memory of the beloved Nelda Joanne (Clayton) Hightower, 91, a cherished and long-time resident of Bowie, who peacefully departed to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2024, surrounded by her beloved family.
A funeral service to honor her remarkable life will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Nelda Joanne Hightower, a woman whose love, grace and kindness left an indelible mark on countless lives. Born on March 16, 1933 in Bowie, Nelda’s passing has left behind a legacy of unwavering compassion and selfless dedication.
She is preceded in death by her husband, JW Hightower; grandson, Michael Lynn Bell; parents, Jess P. and Melissa V. Clayton and siblings, Ocie Clayton, Wendell Clayton, Opal Erwin, Doris Hankins and Ethel Slayden.
Nelda is survived by her daughter, Diana Reneau and husband Kenneth; son, Keith Hightower and wife Carla; grandchildren, Jason Bell and wife Lillian, Kevin Bell and wife Lori, Colby Hightower and Colton Hightower as well as 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Nelda’s gentle spirit and boundless love brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her. As we grieve her loss we take solace in the cherished memories of her warmth, comfort and unwavering support. May her legacy of love continue to shine brightly in our hearts for eternity.
Rest in peace. Your love will forever be remembered and treasured.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Dale Allan Shults
March 11, 1945 – August 11, 2024
FORESTBURG – Dale Allan Shults, 79, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2024 surrounded by family in Decatur.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15 the Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg, with Sam Campbell officiating.
Dale was born March 11, 1945 to Allen and Ola Mae Shults. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 1963 and served in the United States Army in the late 1960’s. He began working at a young age. Dale’s first job was for Red Wylie Grocery in Forestburg, often mentioning how good they were to him. After graduation he went to work for Muenster Cheese Plant, and later for General Motors for 32 years until his retirement in 1997. Dale and his brother Bo were able to retire on the very same day.
He loved sports and enjoyed watching his niece and nephew play. He enjoyed sharing many stories about his commute to and from General Motors with his brothers and friends. He enjoyed retirement, working with his cattle and not punching a time clock. He loved going to town (Forestburg) to get a burger and visit with friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Ola Mae Shults; sister, Jennie Conway and brothers, Arnold and Donnie Shults.
Dale is survived by his brother, Bo Shults and wife Alice; nephews, Brent Shults and wife Melanie and Matt Shults; niece, Krista Hurst and husband Hayes and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Zelma Marie Corley
May 30, 1924 – August 9, 2024
NOCONA – Zelma Marie Corley, 100, died Aug. 9, 2024.
A visitation was from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 13 at First Assembly of God in Saint Jo with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Dibble Cemetery in Dibble, OK.
She was born on May 30, 1924 in Haywood, OK to Walter and Dollie Mae (Henson) Dement. She had six sisters and two brothers. She married L.G. Corley on July 6, 1944 in Dinuba, CA and they were married until his passing in 1995. She owned Corley’s Super Save in Saint Jo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.G. Corley; son, Richard Ray Corley; parents, Walter and Dollie Dement; sisters, Viva McBride, Ruby Jobe, Opal Maxwell, Melba Dement, Ruth Richards and Doris Womack and brothers, Leo Dement and Lloyd Dement.
She is survived by four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
