COUNTY LIFE
Mighty Marching Maroon starts rehearsals
Members of the Bowie High School Marching Band took to the gym to start learning marching skills for the upcoming season. They also started music rehearsals in the band hall. (Courtesy photos)
COUNTY LIFE
New surface going in downtown Nocona
Road contractors began laying down new surface on Clay Street in downtown Nocona this week. (Photo by Larry Lemons)
COUNTY LIFE
Forestburg Watermelon Festival adds new event
Join the Forestburg community for a fun evening as residents kick off the 44th Annual Watermelon Festival a bit earlier with a Quilt Show and Pie, Pickles, Jam/Jelly Contest at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Forestburg Community Center.
Anyone can participate. Come display your favorite homemade quilt, whether it is one you made or one you love. Call Debra Dill at 940-736-4912 by Aug. 6. Bring your favorite pie, pickles, or one pint jam/jelly to enter in the Pie, Pickles, Jam/Jelly Contest by 5:30 p.m.
The watermelon festival officially starts on Aug. 10. Festivities include a parade, a barbecue lunch, homemade ice cream, free watermelon, homemade baked goods and crafts.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Read the full schedule of events in your weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Meet the Teacher events scheduled
Area school districts are busy getting ready to start the new year and have scheduled Meet the Teacher events.
The staff of Forestburg Independent School District has set Meet the Teacher for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. The first day of school is Aug. 6.
Gold-Burg ISD will have Meet the Teacher at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 with Meet the Bears to follow at 6:30 p.m. First day of school is Aug. 6.
Bowie schools will host Meet the Teacher on Aug. 5, just two days before the first day of school on Aug. 7.
Families are invited to visit the elementary and intermediate schools 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6-7:30 p.m. at the junior and senior high schools. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule, help will be available.
Montague School’s Meet the Teacher is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, also two days before the first day on Aug. 7.
Students can meet the staff, drop off supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for the fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers. There is a mandatory parent athletic meeting at 5 p.m. in the new gym.
Nocona ISD Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 5, two days before the first day on Aug. 7. Families can visit the elementary 4-5:30 p.m. and middle school 4:30-6 p.m.
Prairie Valley School Meet the Teacher is on Aug. 6, two days before the first day on Aug. 8. The traditional pep rally and welcome for the Bulldogs will be 5:30-6 p.m. in the gym with visits to the classrooms from 6-7 p.m.
Saint Jo’s Meet the Teacher will be on Aug. 8 with the lower grades 5:30-6:15 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. for junior and senior high students. Schedule distribution also will take place for the secondary level. First day of school is Aug. 14.
Bellevue School students will have Meet the Teacher at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. First day of school is Aug. 15.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS9 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS12 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint