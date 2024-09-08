OBITUARIES
Retha Ann Duncan McWhirter
May 1, 1937 – August 5, 2024
NOCONA – Retha Ann Duncan McWhirter, 87, died Aug. 5, 2024.
A visitation was from 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at First Baptist Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury as the officiant. Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born May 1, 1937 in Wichita Falls to Corean and Roy Duncan. She was an only child and lived her entire life in Nocona. She attended Nocona schools and graduated as salutatorian of her class in 1955. She married Marvin C. McWhirter, Jr. on Oct. 13, 1957 and the couple had two daughters.
She began her career in banking in 1960, going to work at the Farmers and Merchants National Bank, now Wells Fargo, working in bookkeeping and as a teller. She retired in 2000 after 40 years of service.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Nocona her entire life. She taught Sunday School until 2018. During her earlier active years in church she was a part of several crusades to Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Bolivia. She also traveled to Glorieta and Camp Copass with the senior adults. She was a member of the choir, Joy Prayer Group, Nocona Hills Women’s Bible Study, Fidelis Sunday School class and she was a Red Hatter.
She is survived by her daughters, Marvi Robertson and Renee Copeland; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Donna Jean Wilson
April 10, 1941 – August 3, 2024
BELLEVUE – Donna Jean Wilson, 83, died Aug. 3, 2024 in Bowie.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.
She was born April 10, 1941 in Kansas City, KS to Cecil Eugene and Marie (Newkirk) Morris. She married Keith Wilson and they went on to raise their family in the Denton area.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Wilson; sons, Mark Wilson and Lonnie Wilson and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Wilson, Bellevue; daughter, Susan White, Frisco; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Benito F. “Benny” Gauna
May 20, 1947 – August 3, 2024
BOWIE – Benito F. “Benny” Gauna, 77, passed away August 3, 2024.
The family received friends from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Benny was born May 20, 1947 in Sweetwater to Candio and Florinda Gonzales Gauna. He worked as a farmer and dairy farmer for many years, as well as four years for Bowie Industries. In his free time he enjoyed fishing. He loved birds and kept pigeons. Benny had a special passion for music and especially enjoyed listening to Ramon Ayala.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Maria Gauna and his brothers, Raymond Gauna, Jerry Gauna, Florencio Gauna and Frank Gauna.
Benny is survived by his children, Margaret Gauna and family, Benny Gauna Jr. and family, Rose Marie Gauna and family, Johnny Gauna and family, Jesse Gauna and family, Susan Gauna and husband Regilo Lopez, Clay Gauna and family, Erica Gauna and family, Amanda Gauna and family, Rosalinda Gauna Aguilar and family and Mary Garcia and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.
July 11, 1941 – July 9, 2024
QUANNAH – Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr., 82, died July 9, 2024 in Wichita hospice facility.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Goodlett Reformed Baptist Church. Burial will be in Crosbyton Cemetery on Aug. 11. A visitation will be after the burial from 2:30 to 4 p m. at the Senior Citizen Center in Crosbyton.
He was born July 11, 1941 in Quanah to the late Lois and Esta Lee Gorley Edwards. The family moved from Quanah to Cone in his early teenage years. He attended school in Rails, where he and two brothers played on the football team. Team players and fans gave him the nickname “Dynamo Edwards.” Throughout his high school years he was awarded first team offense and defense in District 4A and was voted twice as All State Tackle. During his sophomore year in 1957, his team, the Ralls Jackrabbits, won district for the first time since 1924. Edwards played in the Greenbelt Bowl in 1960. He also won state in shot-put.
He graduated from Ralls High School and attended college on a football scholarship. He had 21 offers from colleges for him to play football. He chose West Texas State College in Canyon. During his second year of college he had a back injury while working at the potato shed, ending his football career and dreams of playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
He was a mechanic most of his adult life working on cars, tractors and lawnmowers. He retired from Trumph Seed in Ralls and was a member of several organizations including the Lions Club.
He married Bonnie Dell Mason on Nov. 24, 1960 and the couple were married 55 years. He then married Caroline Ritchie Robinson on July 28, 2018, moving back to his birth town.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Norma Lee and Glenda; two brothers, Garland and Charles; one step-son and his first wife, Bonnie.
Survivors include his wife, Caroline; daughter, Judy, Lubbock; son, Billy, Jr., Bowie; two step-daughters; one step-son; one bonus daughter; two brothers, Marvin and Dee of Paris; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to one of the following: Goodlett Reformed Baptist Churchof Quannah; Quanah Senior Citizens; Hospice of Wichita Falls; Rathgaber Hospitality House of Wichita Falls; Crosbyton Senior Citizens or Crosbyton Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Falls Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
