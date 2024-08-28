Vendors sought for Chicken and Bread Days

Heritage Market will be open for business with vendors on Oct. 5 with the celebration of the 29th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival.

Vendors and food trucks are encouraged to register early to be part of this fun downtown Bowie event. The day will include fun for all with the Piston Heads Auto Club Car Show lining the streets of Tarrant and Smythe, championship fiddler competition, live music, art exhibit at the Bowie Public Library, puppet shows, Kids Coop inflatables, youth performances and games including the traditional egg toss to pumpkin sweep and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival began during the train era of travel when locals would sell chicken and bread to those stopped at the train depot in downtown Bowie. With this pioneering spirit, the tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival was hatched and is hosted the first Saturday of October each year.

There will also be a store front contest for the Harvest Sip & Stroll with me that happens on Oct. 4 throughout downtown. Participating locations are encouraged to adorn the front with harvest-themed decorations in honor of the history of the event. This is a fun contest for bragging rights and a chance to win first, second and third place awards.

Wrapping up the heritage celebration will be the Second Annual Chicken and Bread Days Bass Tournament on Oct. 12 with lines in at 6 a.m. and lines out at 1 p.m.

Early registration is $180 per team and $200 on the day of the event. First place payout is $2,000. Plus, more contests are planned for children under 17 years.

Contact Bowie Community Development office for more details at 940-872-6246 or email [email protected].

Vendor forms along with car show and other forms can also be found online as available at: https://www.cityofbowietx.com/142/Chicken-Bread-Days-Heritage-Festival