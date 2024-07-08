Veteran’s Outreach planned during watermelon festival Aug. 10

This travel trailer owned by Ronnie and Angie Uselton on Linda Drive at Lake Nocona was destroyed by fire on Aug. 4. Nocona Rural fire officials said the Useltons were living in the trailer while they were remodeling their lake home. There was a report of an explosive sound followed by a fire in a small shop behind the trailer where they were charging hand tool batteries, a possible cause. There also was a can of gas in the shop. The trailer and shop were destroyed along with most of the family’s personal belongings that were stored there during the remodel. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Photos by Brendan Dunn