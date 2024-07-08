Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Veteran’s Outreach planned during watermelon festival Aug. 10

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Montague County Veteran’s Service Office staff will conduct a veteran’s outreach during the Forestburg Watermelon Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The staff will be set up in the Forestburg Methodist Church. Come learn about your benefits. Veterans and family members should bring their DD214s.

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie 4-H readies kick-off meeting

Published

32 mins ago

on

08/07/2024

By

Make plans to attend the Bowie 4-H Club’s back to school meeting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the high school ag. classroom.
Students in grades 3rd-12th are invited to attend. Those with questions can call Terry at 940-531-1934.

COUNTY LIFE

Family escapes harm in travel trailer fire

Published

10 hours ago

on

08/07/2024

By

This travel trailer owned by Ronnie and Angie Uselton on Linda Drive at Lake Nocona was destroyed by fire on Aug. 4. Nocona Rural fire officials said the Useltons were living in the trailer while they were remodeling their lake home. There was a report of an explosive sound followed by a fire in a small shop behind the trailer where they were charging hand tool batteries, a possible cause. There also was a can of gas in the shop. The trailer and shop were destroyed along with most of the family’s personal belongings that were stored there during the remodel. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Photos by Brendan Dunn

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Meet the Teachers fills the schools

Published

10 hours ago

on

08/07/2024

By

Families converged on all the Bowie campuses Monday night for Meet the Teacher. They dropped off supplies, received locker assignments, made changes to schedules and all the other paperwork to start the new year on Wednesday.

(Top) photo, members of the Bowie Junior High staff were at the door to welcome and direct students and parents. (courtesy photo)

Heather Leonard, Bowie Elementary teacher, welcome a little girl to her classroom Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Arriving for Meet the Teacher at Bowie Intermediate. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Schedules at Bowie High School. (BISD photo)
