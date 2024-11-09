COUNTY LIFE
Fall clean-up days slated
Volunteers will be in downtown Bowie Sept. 17 and 18 for a clean-up and decorate event for upcoming fall activities.
Bowie Community Development will be coordinating this work in preparation for Chicken and Bread Days and other activities. Volunteers will gather at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Those who want to clean up during the day are certainly welcome as Bowie gets ready for fall.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Indians ready for homecoming activities
Nocona High School homecoming will be the week of Sept. 9-13.
Members of the homecoming court were announced this week and will be crowned on Friday. The king will be named at the pep rally at noon and the queen during halftime.
Senior queen nominees are: Graci Brown, Jessie Howard, Avery Crutsinger and Megyn Meekins. Senior king nominees are: Jake Pribble, Caden Gaston, Jackson Brown and Kasch Johnson.
The Indians play S&S at 7 p.m. The band performs at 6:30 p.m. The volleyball varsity plays Lindsay at 4:30 p.m.
Due to the burn band there will be “nonfire” festivities on Sept. 11 at Mary Beckman Davis Park. There will be food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by a decorated ATV-golf cart parade.
Decorate your entry and line up at the post office at 7:15 p.m. The pep rally will be at 8 p.m. in the downtown park.
COUNTY LIFE
Wednesday marks 23rd anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
It was the deadliest terror attack to ever take place on U.S. soil. On Sept. 11, 2001, conspirators from the al-Qaida Muslim militant group seized control of jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles, hitting the trade center’s twin towers and the Pentagon. The fourth plane was headed for Washington but crashed near Shanksville after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. “war on terror” worldwide.
Today marks the 23rd remembrance of this heart-breaking day that changed America. Please take a moment today to thank those who ran into the buildings and fires, and remember those who did not return home that day.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School readies homecoming week
Just a month into the new school and it is already time for homecoming activities. Bowie will have homecoming Sept. 9-13.
Bowie High School’s Athletic Booster Club will host the homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 11 through downtown. Entry forms are available on the club’s Facebook page.
Lineup is first-come-first-serve when check-in begins at 5:45 p.m. Line up on Tarrant Street back toward the junior high school. Bring the entry form with you for the announcer to read. The parade will then roll out at 6:45 p.m.
After the parade there will be a “Burn Ban Bonfire” at the rodeo arena grounds. Cost is $1 per person.
Enter on the highway side of the arena. Pulled pork and barbecue chicken sandwiches will be sold with water and chips for $10. All proceeds benefit the Class of 2025 Project Graduation.
The program will feature the BHS cheer squad, the football team, music from the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and a performance from the BHS Steppers.
There will be a community pep rally from 4:30-5 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the high school.
Throughout the week Jackrabbit spirit will be celebrated and each day on all the campuses will be a specific theme or color. All clothing must still meet dress code.
Monday is “Color Wars” and each grade has its own color: Headstart/Pre-K, red; first, green; second, yellow; third, orange; fourth, red; fifth, green; sixth, red; seventh, yellow; eighth, pink; freshmen, red; sophomores, green; juniors, pink and seniors, purple. Teachers and campus staff are blue.
Tuesday will be twin day. Wednesday is Pajama Day (school appropriate). Thursday is Maroon Out.
At 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11 the junior high students will bring a pep rally to the elementary parking lot where those students will have a musical instrument parade with their homemade instruments. See more on 4-5A.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS10 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint