Wheels & Grills increases prize money

Celebrating the 10th annual Wheels and Grills the High Point Cooker prize has been increased to $3,000 along with a free pair of Fenoglio Boots

The cook-off is heating up on Sept. 20-21 in downtown Nocona. Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will be preparing a wide range of barbecue-inspired dishes including brisket, ribs, chicken, pork butt, beans, salsa and drink concoctions.

The event also will feature a car and motorcycle show and a cornhole tournament on Sept. 21.

The Nocona Gas Junkies will be hosting a car and motorcycle show on Sept. 21. There are two categories: Cars – Top 10 and Best of Show; Motorcycle – Top 5 and Best of Show. Registration begins at 9 am through noon at the corner of Clay and Main Streets. The judging is between noon and 1 p.m. with awards at 1:30 p.m.

