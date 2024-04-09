COUNTY LIFE
Wheels & Grills increases prize money
Celebrating the 10th annual Wheels and Grills the High Point Cooker prize has been increased to $3,000 along with a free pair of Fenoglio Boots
The cook-off is heating up on Sept. 20-21 in downtown Nocona. Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will be preparing a wide range of barbecue-inspired dishes including brisket, ribs, chicken, pork butt, beans, salsa and drink concoctions.
The event also will feature a car and motorcycle show and a cornhole tournament on Sept. 21.
The Nocona Gas Junkies will be hosting a car and motorcycle show on Sept. 21. There are two categories: Cars – Top 10 and Best of Show; Motorcycle – Top 5 and Best of Show. Registration begins at 9 am through noon at the corner of Clay and Main Streets. The judging is between noon and 1 p.m. with awards at 1:30 p.m.
Play the Pigskin Picks and win cash
Win not only weekly bragging rights but how about some cold hard cash in the 13th annual Pigskin Picks.
Each Wednesday use your gridiron knowledge to select who you think will win a variety of high school, college and pro games. Those with the most correct answers will win $25 for first place and $15 for second.
Weekly entries are due to The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut, by 2 p.m. each Friday or email [email protected].
The first place winner each week will have their name go into the grand prize drawing at the end of the season with a change to win an American Hat valued at $750 and $450 in cash.
Thank you to our sponsors American Hat, Enderby Gas, Darren Gill Heating and Air Conditioning and Henry Insurance Agency.
Get your family involved to see who comes out on top or how about your office. Anyone can win.
Elvis sells out community center
Bowie freshman invited to state theater festival
Aowyn Word, a 14-year-old freshman at Bowie has been selected as one of the top 15 musical theater students in Texas and will be performing at the Texas Theater Festival on Sept. 25-28.
The daughter of Chad and April Word, the talented teen has been active in local dance and in productions for the Alliance for Education and the Arts and in the Wichita Theater recent show “Shrek” the musical.
